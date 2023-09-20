No-show Dillon Danis faces consequences in restraining order case after judge rules in favor of Nina Agdal

Dillon Danis, the MMA fighter set to face Logan Paul on Oct. 14 in Manchester, has found himself in legal hot water following an ongoing personal rivalry that has spilled onto social media platforms.

In an effort to intensify the buildup for his upcoming fight and get under Paul's skin, Danis took to social media to share pictures of Nina Agdal alongside her past partners. However, this move backfired as it led to Agdal filing a federal lawsuit against Danis in New Jersey.

Agdal's lawsuit alleges that Danis violated state and federal laws by posting such images, which she believes were illicitly obtained.

As a result of these allegations, Agdal filed a restraining order to prevent Danis from posting such content again. However, the situation took a turn when Dillon Danis did not show up for a hearing regarding the restraining order, and he did not oppose it in court.

In response to Danis's absence, New Jersey federal judge Madeline Cox Arleo enforced the conditions of the restraining order. As a result, Danis, along with anyone associated with him, is now prohibited from posting "s*xually explicit photographs" of Nina Agdal without her explicit consent.

The judge also ruled that Agdal would suffer irreparable harm if Danis continued to post such content, and it was in the public's interest to put a stop to it.

Dillon Danis responds to Nina Agdal amid legal proceedings

Despite facing legal action and a restraining order from Nina Agdal, Dillon Danis appears undeterred, continuing to engage in a war of words with Paul's fiancee on social media.

In a recent post, Danis accused Agdal of seeking attention, stating:

"This clout-who** sent the details to TMZ, exposing her true character."

Expand Tweet

Danis further escalated the situation by suggesting that Agdal is attempting to have him imprisoned, which could jeopardize his upcoming fight against Logan Paul. He wrote:

"Nina Agdal has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop fu** the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking."

Expand Tweet

In another post, 'El Jefe' wrote:

"I didn’t even put a ring on it and she already trying to fu** me for all my money."

Expand Tweet