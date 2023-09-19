"That's not me" - Dillon Danis bizarrely denies identity to avoid being legally served in Nina Agdal harassment lawsuit

Bellator MMA welterweight Dillon Danis, ahead of his highly-anticipated boxing showdown with Logan Paul on October 14, has assumed a substantial role in promoting the event. While fans have hailed him for shouldering the responsibility for promoting the fight, his derogatory remarks aimed at Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal have generated a lot of controversy.

Danis' actions, specifically involving a woman in the promotional discourse and his attempts to tarnish her reputation, have faced vehement criticism from numerous fans. Driven to her breaking point by the relentless social media onslaught, Nina Agdal was compelled to seek legal action against Dillon Danis.

Dillon Danis has now officially been served with legal documents related to a lawsuit filed against him by Nina Agdal. These reports have emerged after a week of Danis avoiding the process server. TMZ Sports obtained video footage of the encounter that took place outside Danis's residence in Jersey City, New Jersey.

On Monday morning, the process server, accompanied by two associates, approached Danis and attempted to hand him a brown envelope containing the legal documents. However, the MMA fighter initially refused to accept the documents, claiming, "That's not me." Eventually, the server was forced to place the documents on the ground as Danis and his companions made their way into his building.

Agdal had filed a lawsuit and obtained a restraining order against Danis, alleging that he engaged in relentless online harassment and trolling towards her, totaling over 250 instances. She further claimed that this behavior caused her humiliation, emotional distress, and harm to her reputation. Additionally, Agdal accused Danis of violating both State and Federal laws by allegedly accessing a private video on her phone.

Now that Danis has been served with the legal documents, he will have 21 days to respond to the complaint in accordance with New Jersey law.

"Nina I can’t counter-sue you, I wouldn’t get a buck out of you... Cause you’re broke as f*ck, you s*ck, you’re a fu**ing joke!"

