Why has Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal sued Dillon Danis? The entire controversy explained

Bellator MMA star Dillon Danis, in the lead-up to his boxing clash with Logan Paul on October 14, has shouldered a significant portion of the fight's promotional responsibilities. While his dedication to promoting the fight hasn't gone unnoticed, his disparaging comments directed at Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, have ignited controversy within the combat sports community.

Danis' actions, particularly dragging a woman into the promotional discourse and his attempts at tarnishing her reputation, have drawn sharp criticism from numerous fans. Although Paul and Agdal have maintained their composure throughout the developments, Agdal has finally reached her breaking point with Danis' relentless attacks.

Nina Agdal has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Dillon Danis. The Danish model is also seeking a restraining order against the Bellator welterweight following weeks of harassment on social media. The relentless online attacks seem to have pushed Agdal to take legal action against Danis, and she is currently pursuing a lawsuit to claim damages as a consequence.

Danis reacted to news of the lawsuit on X, adding that his upcoming fight against Paul could be in jeopardy. He wrote:

"Nina Agdal has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop. Fu*k the system! Come get me! Logan Paul is a dead man walking."

Despite the purported lawsuit's intended to quell Danis' online assaults, 'El Jefe' remains unyielding and has launched a series of tweets persisting in his efforts to besmirch Nina Agdal's reputation (strong language warning: viewer discretion is advised):

Dillon Danis - Nina Agdal Twitter: Who will Logan Paul fight if Danis is ineligible to compete on October 14?

With Dillon Danis embroiled in legal controversy due to his actions on X (formerly Twitter), the question arises: Who will Logan Paul face if Danis is ineligible for their October 14 bout? Danis' recent conduct on X, including attempts to tarnish Nina Agdal's reputation, has led to an alleged lawsuit being filed against the American.

While Paul and Danis were set to faceoff earlier last month, their press conference took a violent turn, which led to Paul facing off against former UFC fighter Mike Perry instead. Perry will serve as the backup fighter in case Dillon Danis withdraws from the bout.

The showdown between Paul and Dillon Danis is scheduled for 'The PRIME Card' on October 14, which will be streamed on DAZN pay-per-view at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The bout is set for six rounds at 195 pounds.