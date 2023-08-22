“Please god let one of them pull out” - UFC stars and fans react to Mike Perry being named backup fighter for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

UFC stars and fans reacted after Mike Perry was named as the official backup fighter for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis and will step in as replacement should one of them be forced to withdraw from the event.

The UFC veteran is currently competing for BKFC, where he has earned a great reputation and gained a larger following. He was brought out for a faceoff with 'The Maverick' during today's press conference, which ensures that there will still be another notable fighter competing if needed. Among those that reacted was UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, who described what would happen if the BKFC star were to fight on the card.

He wrote:

"Mike Perry will smoke all these fu**ing wannabes. #clownshow"

Michael Bisping tweet

Fans agreed with the former middleweight and chimed in with their thoughts on 'Platinum' being named the official backup fighter. The thought of the former UFC fighter stepping on short notice had them genuinely excited and some mentioned that their hoped one fighter is forced to pull out, writing:

"Mike would do horrifying things to either one of them. please god let one of them pull out" [@masta_gibbetts - Twitter]

"Logan’s praying that Dillon shows up" [@combatsbadboys - Twitter]

"On your YouTube you say you respect KSI and Logan and like what they're doing but now you don't and it's a clown show?" [@Kloppista_LFC - Twitter]

"Bro...Perry just TKOd Rockhold. He will maul Logan, Dillon, KSI or any other influencer in a non-rigged fight." [@utdmma - Twitter]

"Logan Paul is praying that DD doesn't pull out." [@datgregmc83 - Twitter]

"Better fight. Everyone knows Danis ain’t gonna show" [@madmax0986 - Twitter]

Comments on Twitter

It will be interesting to see whether Mike Perry will be required to compete on short notice to fight Logan Paul as Dillon Danis withdrew from his previously scheduled bout with KSI last year.

Mike Perry is unbeaten since transitioning to BKFC

Mike Perry has been riding high since transitioning to BKFC last year and remains unbeaten in the bare-knuckle boxing promotion.

What makes the BKFC stint much more impressive is that 'Platinum' has defeated notable fighters and has even given up the size advantage. He defeated former TUF alum Julian Lane via unanimous decision in his debut and then followed that up by earning a majority decision over former Bellator title challenger Michael 'Venom' Page.

The UFC veteran most recently extended his winning streak to three consecutive wins as he earned a TKO win over former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.