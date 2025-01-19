"One big pr stunt"— Internet reacts to TikTok shutdown message crediting Trump for potential efforts to reinstate the app

As announced by TikTok on January 18, the app voluntarily shut down across the U.S. late Saturday night, hours before its deadline. Users nationwide started sharing a message that popped up seconds after they entered the app. The note reminded users that a law banning the app has been enacted in the United States.

However, the second part of the message turned some heads due to its supposed political undertone:

"We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"

Many users took to X and commented how the message appeared to be a "PR stunt" on Donald Trump's part.

"one big pr stunt and too many ppl are gonna fall for it,"rwrote one X user.

"A stunt so trump can say he’s doing something postive," resonated one more.

"the obvious propaganda to make trump look good lmaooo he can “save” it all he wants, we still hate him!!!!!" commented another.

According to many, this was Trump's attempt to gain young voter's attention.

"the way he’s gonna use this to get more pull with younger voters and be a “hero” i’m so sick," said one person.

"The most obvious plan in history. If my dumba** generation gives him any thanks for this, I'm gonna f***ing go berserk," wrote another.

A few others pointed out the short video platform first faced calls for a ban during Trump's first presidency.

"isn’t it HIS fault the app has been banned and they want to sugarcoat his name? oh trump yk what ur doing," commented one X user.

"not them trying to gaslight everyone into forgetting trump proposed the tiktok ban in the first place," another chimed in.

Donald Trump said TikTok will "most likely" get a 90 days extension hours before ban

While the Biden administration declared earlier this week that it would look for ways to keep TikTok accessible across the United States, the platform released a statement via X on Saturday:

"The statements issued today by both the Biden White House and the Department of Justice have failed to provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the service providers that are integral to maintaining TikTok's availability to over 170 million Americans."

The tweet further added that the app would be compelled to "go dark" on January 19, if the Biden government fails to come up with a "definitive statement" and ensures "non-enforcement".

Florida Republican and Trump advisor Mike Waltz also claimed last week that the President-elect would find a way to keep the app running in the U.S. if the Supreme Court upholds its ban, as reported by BBC.

While TikTok was still running in the U.S., with its imminent ban looming large, Donald Trump spoke to ABC News about the 90-day extension on Saturday:

"Well, I have the right as you know, I'm the one who is going to be calling the shots."

Trump added:

"Most likely, I'll extend for 90 days - you have the extension for 90 days as you probably know. I'll do that until we figure something out."

Donald Trump also shared on Saturday via Truth Social that he discussed trade, TikTok, fentanyl, and a few other things with China's leader Xi Jinping on a phone call Friday.

