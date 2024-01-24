“Enough publicity stunts”: Lil Nas X gets trolled after saying he’s releasing a new song following controversial single J Christ 

Lil Nas X, the American rapper and singer, is getting trolled for revealing the release of a new song amidst backlash over his single J Christ. On Tuesday, January 23, he took to Instagram to let fans know that his next single, Where Do We Go Now, will officially drop on Friday.

The latest single, J Christ, from his upcoming second studio album, came out on January 12, 2024. The Christian community and rappers denounced the new single even before its release, as they believed it was a mockery of Jesus Christ and religion, as per Billboard.

In response to the uproar against him, the rapper posted a video to Instagram, providing an explanation and apology to those offended by the song, saying it was a metaphor to his a metaphor for his resurrected career, as per Fox News. Netizens went to social media to comment on the singer's situation.

Netizens react to Lil Nas X announcing his second single, Where Do We Go Now, after backlash for J Christ

Montero Lamar Hill, better known by his stage name Lil Nas X, made a comeback with his first single in over a year, J Christ, only a week ago. The song has reached number 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is the first single from his upcoming second studio album through Columbia Records.

The rapper also announced a second single, Where Do We Go Now, that will officially be released on Friday, January 26, 2024, per The Los Angeles Times. He posted about the new song on Tuesday with the caption,

"Good news y'all I'm dropping new music to match with your depression. 🤍🫡 Where Do We Go Now this FRIDAY along w/ the Long Live Montero Documentary on MAX.🍃"

The new track news comes after Lil Nas X apologized for allegedly offending many Christians with the J Christ. The music video and its accompanying promotion featured religious imagery, including a portrayal of the rapper as Jesus Christ on the cross, which prompted criticism from many Christians who interpreted it as "mocking" and "disrespecting" Christianity, as per Billboard. Lil Nas X said in an Instagram clip,

"I know I messed up really bad this time. I can act unbothered all I want, but it’s definitely taken a mental toll on me. I’m not some evil demon guy trying to destroy everybody’s values and stuff like that. That’s not me."

The singer explained that he knew there would be some "upset people" because religion is "a very sensitive topic for a lot of people," but admitted that he "didn't mean to mock, this wasn't like a f*ck you to you people … it was literally me saying I'm back like Jesus."

Lil Nas X also stated that he believed people would realize the song's underlying message, which he said is a metaphor for his new comeback. He specifically mentioned a scene in the music video where he fights Satan as evidence that he was not trying to offend Christians. He added,

"Also, with the [music] video, there is no disrespect there. I thought me clearly not being on the side of the devil in that video was the… I don't know… there was an understanding there that I am not like trying to diss Christianity."

Many social media users gave their opinions on Lil Nas X releasing a second song soon after the backlash over J Christ. They trolled the rapper by calling it antics for publicity and more. Some of the reactions are given below.

Lil Nas X is also working on a new documentary called Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, which will be released on January 27, 2024, and can be streamed on Max or Hulu with a Live TV plan, as per Rolling Stone.