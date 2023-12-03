“God is not to be played with”: Lil Nas X’s response to comments about him mocking God leaves the internet in splits

Lil Nas X, the American rapper and singer, has recently responded to the backlash about the teaser of his new song. He said he was entering his "Christian Era" in the post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, which made many fans outraged as they claimed the star was mocking Christianity.

He snapped back at comments about his song in a since-deleted tweet, saying,

"I hate how the world successfully changed the narrative of the call me by your name video. Y’all hate that I symbolically took ownership of the very place Y'all condemned gay people to, so you’ve flipped the script and convinced everyone that it's about me 'mocking god."

A fan criticizes Lil Nas X. (Images via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

The rapper referred to Montero (Call Me by Your Name), a song he released on March 26, 2021, that featured him sliding down a pole to hell before giving the devil a lap dance, as per Billboard. The internet has varied opinions about Lil Nas's artistic work, especially the ones inspired by Christianity.

Lil Nas X's multiple responses to "Christian Era" critics

Lil Nas X released a music video trailer for his new song. The song's name has not yet been mentioned. According to fans, it sounds like an acoustic ballad.

In the clip, Lil Nas X sat in a stopped car and later danced around a deserted intersection, lip-syncing to himself. He was clad in a long jean skirt and a t-shirt and wore a wig with black hair, as per HotNewHipHop. The video was posted on his X with the caption,

"Y’all mind if I enter my Christian era?"

The video, along with his past controversies relating to Christianity, resurfaced online as people showed their displeasure over the artist calling Christianity an "era." Lil Nas X was quick to respond to the initial criticism surrounding the clip, as people also brought up his s*xuality. He quipped in a tweet only a few hours after the teaser release on November 29,

"Making Christian music does not mean I can’t suck d*ck no more. The two are not mutually exclusive. I am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons."

People on the internet took his response as blasphemy and blasted him online. Lil Nas X said that netizens were changing the narrative and claiming he was "mocking God," and he claimed to have only posted a song. Tyrese Gibson, the American actor and singer, also expressed his displeasure about Lil Nas's new teaser on The Shade Room's Instagram on Friday, December 1.

"Y’all gone learn to stop playing with God … God is not to be played with … From shoes with devil signs and devils blood in the [shoe] sole? We can all change I get it but I feel a way about people making a mockery about Jesus. Do you, life your life .. Do what makes you happy but yall better stop playing with Jesus out here."

Some split reactions to Lil Nas's video about the Christian Era are given below.

Lil Nas X responded to Tyrese's comment on his X, saying,

"This really crazy cuz all I did was post a song about asking god for hope when you feel hopeless and y'all acting like I posted a video of me burning a church down and peeing on a nativity scene."

Many Netizens also spoke in support of the artist and praised the new song. Lil Nas X came out as gay publicly on June 30, 2019, the last day of Pride Month, as per NBC.