“This is so disgusting”: Lil Nas X’s response to criticism after previewing his “Christian” song leaves internet in disgust

American rapper and singer Lil Nas X has come under fire for his response to the backlash from his music preview. He dropped a surprising new release on his social media accounts on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, with a snippet of a new Christian song.

When fans heard the song, many were confused and discussed a previous video that showed the singer sliding down a pole into hell. They pointed out that in the caption of the new song, Lis Nas had mentioned his "Christian era." They took to social media to slam the singer, who responded to them in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Nas X replied to his haters by saying:

"Making Christian music does not mean I can’t suck d*ck no more. The two are not mutually exclusive. I am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons."

When fans saw his response, they were infuriated and said that his response was "disgusting" with many even claiming that he was "trolling the Lord."

Religious netizens were outraged by Lil Nas's words. He had teased his new music only a few hours prior calling it his new "Christian Era." Fans believe the alleged comment about the singer's s*xuality is only him trolling the viewers.

Internet reacts to Lil Nas X's new 'Christian Era' song teaser & alleged comments on his s*xuality

Montero Lamar Hill, professionally known as Lil Nas X, is making waves in the industry after the success of his country rap single Old Town Road. The artist has been surrounded by controversy from the unabashed display of his queer s*xuality to heavily debated music videos.

As per The Guardian, the music video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name), released on March 29, 2021, featured the rapper sliding down a pole to hell before giving the devil a lap dance. The video garnered a lot of negative attention with people claiming the song encouraged devil worshiping and scandalized young fans.

This was quite contrary to the trailer of his new song that he released on Wednesday, with the caption:

"Y’all mind if I enter my Christian era?"

In the music video clip, Lil Nas X was sitting in a stopped car and dancing around a deserted intersection, lip-syncing to himself. He seemingly wore a wig, with a long jean skirt and a t-shirt.

The rapper sang:

"Father, stretch my hands. The lonely road seems to last the longest / Help me with my plans / Everything seems to go to nowhere / Oh, free me from worry and wanting pity / Free me from all this envy in me."

The new teaser sounded like an acoustic ballad and netizens were skeptical about the music. While many weren't too happy with the video, some fans supported his alleged ascension from the hell music video to the now-alleged Christianity clip.

In the song, Lil Nas X went on:

"I don’t want these feelings / I don’t want these feelings / I call on angels / I’m trying hard to face my pain, yeah / Give me hope when I feel / Give me hope when I feel less."

According to VIBE, netizens allegedly commented on his s*xuality, criticizing the change in spirituality to Christianity due to the artist being a proud gay man. The alleged backlash led to Lil Nas further commenting about his s*xuality claiming he was free to perform or*l s*x on other men and release Christian music.

While fans took the artist's words as him trolling the public, some were left offended. They called him out for allegedly "trolling the Lord" and others stated that it a publicity stunt.

According to NBC News, Lil Nas X came out publicly as gay on June 30, 2019, the last day of Pride Month.