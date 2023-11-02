"Does everything in the little power he has to be misogynistic": Lil Nas X's tampon Halloween costume sparks furor online 

American rapper, singer, and songwriter Lil Nas X made headlines recently after he was spotted wearing a controversial Halloween costume. The Old Town Road rapper dressed as a blood-soaked tampon, while a long string was seen attached to a giant paper model of a v*gina.

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive content. Readers' discretion is advised.

The day after Halloween, on Wednesday, November 1, Lil Nas X shared his video on Instagram, where he was seen modeling, dancing, and later strutting on a sidewalk wearing not just the controversial tampon costume but also a blonde wig and white latex-heeled boots.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, it sparked a furor among netizens. In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @PopBase’s tweet and said:

A netizen calls Lil Nas a misogynist for his latest Halloween look. (Image via X/chokeobo)

“Doesn't sit right with me”: Lil Nas X earns backlash from Twitteratti for his controversial Halloween look

The world celebrated Halloween on Tuesday, October 31. On Wednesday, rap artist Lil Nas X posted a 21-second video of himself donning an unusual outfit for Halloween. His ensemble comprised a blonde wig, white latex-heeled boots, white tights, and a costume made of fake blood-soaked white colored onesie that appeared like a blood-stained tampon and covered his shoulders down to the waist.

The footage showed Lil Nas X walking on a sidewalk in a model-like fashion, shaking his b*ttoms, and then strutting. While he was doing this, he was holding a long rope in his hand, which was fastened to a huge paper-made model of female genitalia.

Since the video was posted, it has earned Lil Nas X severe backlash from social media users. Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lil Nas X commented on the backlash and wrote:

Expand Tweet

Moreover, a few hours after he posted his controversial video on Instagram, the Industry Baby singer also took to TikTok to share a video where he was seen “breaking through the fake v*gina and singing,” Business Insider reported.

While most people thought the 24-year-old rapper’s Halloween look was attention-grabbing and misogynistic, some found it to be funny and a way to remove the taboo surrounding menstruation. Here are some of the comments in this regard:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In another Halloween look, Lil Nas paid tribute to rock and roll legend Little Richard as he dressed up as him. In the caption of the Instagram post with five images, he thanked the icon for “paving the way for me in many ways.” In a second post, he voiced along to one of Little Richard’s brags about being the “king of rock and roll.”

This was not the first time Lil Nas triggered controversy for his unusual fashion choices. During the Met Gala 2021, he wore three distinct showstopping outfits. The same year, he also released the launch of his album Montero with a pregnancy-announcement-themed photo shoot.