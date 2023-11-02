"Trick or thieving": Moms steal Halloween candy in viral video, sparks outrage amid illegal immigrant identity claim

On October 31, the day of Halloween, Cody Tate, the lead guitarist of country rock band Whiskey Myers posted a video on his Instagram account that revealed a group comprising of children, women, and a young man stealing an entire cauldron of candies.

The people in the video were reportedly speaking some kind of Spanish dialect and seemed to enjoy emptying the bucket and taking away with them full-sized candy bars. The post was captioned by Cody Tate as follows:

“And this is why you can’t trust people. If you know who it is share. I figured it would happen but not adults. Now all the kids after these people can’t have candy.”

It did not take long for the footage to go viral across all social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. In the wake of this, many netizens claimed that the people in the video were illegal immigrants. In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @krassenstein’s tweet on the same.

“Mass illegal immigration of criminals guarantees a zero-trust society”: Twitteratti calls out mothers as Halloween candy stealing video goes viral

On Tuesday, Cody Tate shared a clipping of a group of mothers and kids who stole an entire bucket of candies placed outside somebody’s home on Halloween. Before that, he also shared an image of the front of that same house, where the candy bucket was full and against the door, it was written in green bold letters:

“Please take 1. Happy Halloween. Go Rangers!!”

Realizing that trick-or-treating children who came after that group would not receive any candies and return home disappointed, Cody asked his followers to let him know if anybody identified the thieves in the Halloween video. He also stated how when adults steal, trust issues emerge in society.

Within hours, his post went viral, with many social media users slamming the group of candy stealers as illegal immigrants, most likely because they were speaking in a foreign language. In fact, it has sparked mass outrage online. Here are some of the reactions.

Meanwhile, none of the news outlets have so far confirmed that the people in the Halloween video were illegal immigrants, nor has their identity been revealed.

According to Newsweek, the US-Mexico border issue has been vital in 2023. As of September, an estimated 2.4 million immigrants have been apprehended at the border, as per data provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Meanwhile, last month, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that there was an “acute and immediate need” to build border barriers in states such as Texas, to limit illegal immigration.

However, the Biden administration has not paid heed to it and stayed true to the President’s 2020 campaign promise that he would not build “another foot” of physical border walls.

The U.S. Congress on the other hand has appropriated funds for the construction of border barriers, especially in Rio Grande Valley, which alone has seen over 245,000 attempted illegal crossings in 2023 itself, as per DHS.