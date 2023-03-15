The Outlaw Music Festival, an annual celebration of Willie Nelson's life and legacy, produced by Blackbird, is back this year, with the 2023 edition of the festival scheduled to take place between June 23 - August 13, 2023.
The 2023 edition of the Outlaw Music Festival, honors Nelson's 90th birthday and will feature performances by Kathleen Edwards, Margo Price, and Robert Plant among others. The festival was announced via a post on its official Instagram handle:
Citibank Cardholder presale starts from March 14, 2023, at 10 am local time and continues till March 16, 2023, at 10 pm local time. General tickets become available on March 17, 2023, at 10 am local time.
Tickets are priced between $273 plus processing fees to $1057 plus processing fees. All tickets are available from the official website of Outlaw 2023 - https://blackbirdpresents.com/concert/outlaw-music-festival-tour-2023.
Willie Nelson to headline Outlaw Music Festival
Willie Nelson, who broke into the music scene following service in the United States Air Force during the 1960s, before attaining critical acclaim with the 1975 album, Red Headed Stranger, will headline Outlaw 2023.
The full line-up and performance schedule is listed below:
Day 1, June 23, 2023, at Somerset Amphitheater in Wisconsin:
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- Trampled by Turtles
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- Particle Kid
Day 2, June 24, 2023, in East Troy, WI at Alpine Valley Music Theater:
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- Trampled By Turtles
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- Particle Kid
Day 3, June 25, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre:
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- Trampled By Turtles
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- Particle Kid
Day 4, June 29, 2023, in Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Margo Price
- Flatland Cavalry
- Particle Kid
Day 5, June 30, 2023, in Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion:
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Whiskey Myers
- Flatland Cavalry
- Brittney Spencer
- Particle Kid
Day 6, July 2, 2023, in The Woodlands, Texas at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion:
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Whiskey Myers
- Brittney Spencer
- Particle Kid
- More To Be Announced
Day 7, July 28, 2023, in Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion:
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Kurt Vile and The Violators
- Kathleen Edwards
- Particle Kid
Day 8, July 29, 2023, in Bethel, New York at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts:
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Gov’t Mule
- Kathleen Edwards
- Particle Kid
Day 9, July 30, 2023, in Darien, New York at Darien Lake Amphitheater:
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Gov’t Mule
- Kathleen Edwards
- Particle Kid
Day 10, August 2, 2023, in Gilford, New Hampshire at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion:
- Willie Nelson & Family
- The Avett Brothers
- Kathleen Edwards
- Flatland Cavalry
- Particle Kid
Day 11, August 4, 2023, in Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium:
- Willie Nelson & Family
- The Avett Brothers
- Marcus King
- Flatland Cavalry
- Kathleen Edwards
- Particle Kid
Day 12, August 5, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at TD Pavilion at The Mann:
- Willie Nelson & Family
- The Avett Brothers
- Marcus King
- Kathleen Edwards
- Flatland Cavalry
- Particle Kid
Day 13, August 6, 2023, in Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center:
- Willie Nelson & Family
- The Avett Brothers
- Marcus King
- Kathleen Edwards
- Flatland Cavalry
- Particle Kid
Day 14, August 11, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio at Blossom Music Center:
- Willie Nelson & Family
- John Fogerty
- Kathleen Edwards
- Flatland Cavalry
- Particle Kid
Day 15, August 12, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake:
- Willie Nelson & Family
- John Fogerty
- Flatland Cavalry
- Kathleen Edwards
- Particle Kid
Day 16, August 13, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center:
- Willie Nelson & Family
- John Fogerty
- Gov’t Mule
- Kathleen Edwards
- Particle Kid
More about the artists headed to Outlaw Music Festival 2023
Kathleen Edwards is a Canadian singer-songwriter who rose to prominence with her fourth studio album, Voyageur, which was released on January 17, 2012. The album peaked at number 2 on the Canadian album chart and number 39 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Margo Rae Price is a country singer-songwriter who rose to prominence with her 2017 album All American Made, which was released on October 20, 2017. The album peaked at number 89 on the Billboard 200 chart.