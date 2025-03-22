What did Rachel Zegler say about Snow White? Controversy explained as actress seemingly backtracks on initial remarks

Actress Rachel Zegler expressed that she was "honored" to play Snow White during an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The remarks came after Zegler seemingly called the original film "weird." During her latest appearance, the actress said that since she was a "huge Disney fan," being a part of the film was special for her.

Ad

Zegler stars as the titular princess in the live-action adaptation of the 1937 animated classic Snow White and Seven Dwarfs. During her interview, the host asked her what she felt when the filmmakers confirmed her for the role. Calling the opportunity "honor of a lifetime," she added that it was "extra special" for her.

"I think every young person dreams about a phone call like that. This one is certainly extra special as a huge Disney fan," the actress said.

Ad

Ad

Rachel Zegler's remarks came as she faced backlash for previously claiming that the original film was "dated."

Rachel Zegler faced backlash for a "woke" interpretation of the original Snow White story

During her interview with Good Morning America on Thursday, actress Rachel Zegler noted that Snow White was the first Disney princess ever created. She also praised the live-action film for portraying the story in a "unique and special" way.

Ad

"It’s all about bridging a classic to a modern age to bring it to these beautiful young people. (Snow White's) superpower remains her heart, you know, that’s always been the core of this story. That’s always been the core of the Disney Company," she elaborated.

Zegler also said that she was a huge Disney fan, adding that the film was for "the inner child in all of us."

Ad

Rachel Zegler at the World Premiere Of Disney's Snow White - Source: Getty

Director Marc Webb told Deadline in June 2021 that they cast Rachel Zegler as Snow White. However, the move drew criticism as the princess in the original story was said to have "skin as white as snow."

Ad

Rachel, a Latina actress, addressed the backlash during her January 2022 Actors on Actors discussion with Andrew Garfield. At the time, she stated that Snow White was popular in Spanish-speaking countries and she was proud to be cast. In a July 2023 tweet, she called the negative comments surrounding her casting "nonsensical discourse."

"Extremely appreciative of the love i feel from those defending me online, but please don’t tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting. i really, truly do not want to see it," she tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a September 2022 interview with Variety at the D23 Expo, Rachel Zegler revealed that the Snow White remake would bring a "modern edge" to the story. She elaborated that the film's interpretation of the princess was not a damsel in distress waiting to be rescued by a prince. The actress added that the character wasn't as focused on finding love, but she dreamed of "becoming the leader she knows she can be."

Ad

"I just mean that it's no longer 1937. She's [the princess] not gonna be dreaming about true love. She's dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true," Zegler said.

In an interview with ExtraTV during the same event, Rachel Zegler echoed the sentiment, calling the 1937 film "dated," because of its emphasis on the love story. Calling the prince "a guy who literally stalks her," she asserted that the original story was "weird." She added that the new interpretation was about Snow White's "inner journey to find her true self."

Ad

Zegler's remarks became controversial because fans of the 1937 Disney film felt she disrespected its legacy, with many claiming she disliked the original story. According to an August 2023 article by Deseret News, many found the new film "too woke," with some critics stating that Rachel Zegler was misinterpreting feminism by promoting a heroine who can't have a love interest if she was a leader.

Ad

Addressing the criticism, the West Side Story star, during her October 2024 interview with Variety, expressed that people misunderstood her comments. She added that she was sad they took her remarks out of context.

"I would never want to box someone in and say, 'If you want love, then you can't work. Or 'If you want to work, then you can't have a family.' It's not true. It's never been true," Rachel Zegler stated.

Ad

She continued to say that it was "upsetting" when things were taken out of context or when the jokes didn't land. She admitted that the love story was a "very integral part" of the story, adding that many people wrote that the new film wasn't doing that anymore. Zegler said that they were "always doing that," explaining that it wasn't something they were discussing that day.

The same month, Cosmopolitan published a profile on Rachel Zegler, where she confessed that a "certain group of people" had been harassing her over the film. She revealed that they had been showing up at her apartment and "screaming profanities."

Ad

Zegler with cast and crew of the film during its premiere - Source: Getty

Despite the backlash, Zegler stood by Disney's vision and the film's interpretation of the original story. In an interview with Vogue Mexico this week, she stated (translated by Google):

Ad

"It's very important for audiences to know that Disney has found this beautiful and delicate balance between the animated classic that everyone knows and loves from 1937, while also introducing it to this new generation."

The actress also acknowledged that some people might not agree with the story but added that her job was to put the best effort into the role.

Ad

It is worth noting that in addition to Rachel Zegler's comments, Snow White faced criticism for the several creative changes made to the original story. This included the seven dwarfs being reimagined as magical creatures of different ethnicities, heights, and genders.

Snow White is currently playing in theaters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback