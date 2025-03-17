Rachel Zegler pays tribute to original Snow White voice actress Miss Adriana Caselotti

On March 17, Rachel Zegler posted on Instagram dressed as Adriana Caselotti, the actress who voiced Snow White in the original 1937 animated Disney movie, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Zegler, who appears as the titular character in the upcoming live-action Snow White movie, wrote in the caption:

Ad

"Just had to pay homage to the original Snow White, Miss Adriana Caselotti. To whom i owe everything❤️"

In the photo, Zegler can be seen posing with her face slightly turned to the side. Her hair is styled in a curly bob with a red bow and she is wearing a grey off-the-shoulder top. Her hands are positioned similarly to Caselotti's in the next picture of the Instagram carousel.

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the next picture, a young Caselotti can be seen in a look similar to Zegler's in the first picture. The picture of Caselotti is in black and white and positioned next to a sketch of the original Snow White with the same look.

Zegler also shared a retro-style video clip in which she is looking off to the side and laughing as she stares into the camera. Fans have showered the West Side Story actress with praises for her poignant tribute to Adriana Caselotti.

Ad

The upcoming Snow White film is a live-action reimagining of the original movie and is directed by Marc Webb from a script by Erin Cressida Wilson.

Rachel Zegler will appear as the titular Disney princess opposite Gal Gadot's Evil Queen. The film premiered in Segovia, Spain on March 12, 2025, and is scheduled for release in theaters in the U.S. on March 21, 2025.

Rachel Zegler addressed the backlash against Snow White

Rachel Zagler at the world premiere Of Disney's Snow White (Image via Getty)

Rachel Zegler earned wide recognition for her portrayal of the lead female character in Steven Spielberg's musical adaptation, West Side Story. Her performance earned her the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Ad

Zegler has since appeared in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Last year, she also made her Broadway debut as Juliet in a revival of Romeo + Juliet. Her casting in the live-action Snow White movie caused quite a bit of backlash due to her Colombian descent.

Additionally, some comments Rachel Zegler made in the past about the character and her political views added fuel to the fire. In an interview with Vogue Mexico dated February 24, 2025, she labeled the criticism as "passion" for the character. She told the magazine:

Ad

"I interpret people’s feelings about this film as a passion for it. What an honor to be part of something that people feel so passionate about. We’re not always going to have the same feelings as everyone around us, and all we can do is give the best of ourselves."

Rachel Zegler went on to say that Disney has managed to balance the 20th-century and 21st-century versions of Snow White. She noted that this balance comes from the character itself. She said:

Ad

"Her superpower is her heart. There is no supernatural power that Snow White possesses beyond her love for humanity, for all living creatures, and her fundamental belief that there is goodness in everything. That’s something I really believe the world could take advantage of more."

Snow White will be in theaters in the U.S. from March 21, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback