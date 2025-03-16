7 musicals to watch if you liked Netflix’s Plankton: The Movie

Plankton: The Movie (2025) is a musical animated comedy SpongeBob SquarePants spin-off film, written by Kaz, Chris Viscardi, and Mr. Lawrence, and directed by Dave Needham.

Mr. Lawrence voices Plankton, whose latest plan for world domination fails when his wife Karen gets involved. As the second sequel to the second spin-off SpongeBob film, the movie was leaked online in August 2024 before officially premiering on Netflix on March 7, 2025.

After yet another failed attempt to steal the Krabby Patty secret, Plankton disrupts Karen’s thriving restaurant, leading her to build a floating fortress. With SpongeBob’s help, he faces his past, resulting in a showdown that saves Bikini Bottom. Despite the chaos, Plankton and Karen’s relationship takes center stage.

If viewers enjoyed Plankton: The Movie for its themes of ambition, underdog determination, and offbeat humor, here are seven more movies to check out.

Coco and six other musicals to watch if you liked Netflix’s Plankton: The Movie

1) Mufasa: The Lion King (2024)

Blue Ivy Carter voices Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala (Image via Apple TV+)

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) is a computer-animated musical drama directed by Barry Jenkins and written by Jeff Nathanson. Serving as both a prequel and sequel to The Lion King (2019), the film features returning stars Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Beyoncé, and John Kani, alongside newcomers Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Thandiwe Newton, and Blue Ivy Carter in her film debut.

As Simba and Nala await their second cub, Rafiki shares Mufasa’s past with Kiara, Timon, and Pumbaa. Once an outcast, Mufasa was taken in by a royal pride and befriended Prince Taka, but their bond was tested by betrayal and rivalry.

His journey led him to the mythic Milele, where he united the animals against a common enemy. Inspired by his story, Kiara embraces her family's legacy, ready to pass it on.

Much like Plankton's struggles in Plankton: The Movie, Mufasa's path to greatness is forged in ambition, betrayal, and fighting to find himself.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

2) Moana 2 (2024)

Moana is on a new mission to discover a lost island (Image via Prime Video)

Moana 2 (2024) is an animated musical adventure film from Walt Disney Animation Studios and a sequel to Moana (2016). Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, the film features Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprising their roles as Moana and Maui.

Set three years after the first film, Moana embarks on a new mission to discover the lost island of Motufetu, shatter its ancient curse, and mend the ocean's connection to her people.

Guided by a vision, she sets out to revive Motufetu, an island claimed by the storm god Nalo. Facing pirates, monsters, and Nalo’s undercover agent Matangi, she sacrifices herself but is reborn as a demigoddess. With newfound power, she restores Motufetu and welcomes her people, unaware of Nalo’s looming revenge.

Like Plankton: The Movie, Moana 2 follows an underdog on a life-threatening quest, battling strong authorities while learning what they are capable of.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

3) Tangled (2010)

Rapunzel's hair possesses healing properties (Image via Hotstar)

Tangled (2010) is a Disney musical adventure based on the Brothers Grimm's Rapunzel. Directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard, the film stars Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, and Donna Murphy.

The story follows Rapunzel, a hidden princess whose hair possesses healing properties. She escapes from her isolated tower with the assistance of dashing thief Flynn Rider.

Kidnapped as a child, Rapunzel longs to see the annual sky lanterns released by her true parents. On her 18th birthday, she convinces Flynn to take her, but they face obstacles from Gothel and his enemies. Along the way, Rapunzel uncovers the truth about herself, leading to a life-changing journey of love, sacrifice, and reunion.

Much like Plankton: The Movie, Tangled explores themes of internal conflict. Plankton is torn between evil and his romance with Karen, while Rapunzel is torn between her solitary past and her desire for freedom.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

4) Frozen (2013)

Frozen is a musical fantasy movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Frozen (2013) is a musical fantasy film based on The Snow Queen, directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck.

Starring Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad, the story follows Princess Anna as she teams up with Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and snowman Olaf to save her sister Elsa, who has inadvertently put their kingdom in eternal winter.

Struggling to control her ice powers, Elsa grows up isolated from Anna. When her magic is revealed at her coronation, she flees, unintentionally plunging Arendelle into winter. Determined to bring her back, Anna embarks on a perilous journey, facing unforeseen dangers. In the end, love proves the key to restoring both the kingdom and their bond.

In this movie, Plankton and Karen's complicated relationship is reflected in Elsa and Anna's relationship—characterized by estrangement, discord, and warm-hearted reconciliation.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

5) Encanto (2021)

Encanto follows the Madrigal family (Image via Apple TV+)

Encanto (2021) is an animated musical fantasy film written and directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The story follows the Madrigal family, who live in a mystical house in an enchanted Colombian town, each having a unique talent—except for Mirabel. Upon finding out their magic is vanishing, she sets out on a mission to learn why and prove herself through family squabbles and hidden secrets.

Long ago, Alma Madrigal’s magical candle created Casita, a living home for her family. While her children receive special gifts to aid their town, 15-year-old Mirabel is left without one. When she sees Casita cracking and their magic fading, she investigates Bruno’s visions, uncovering family secrets and the true source of their power.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

6) Hamilton (2020)

Hamilton is a biographical musical (Image via Apple TV+)

Hamilton: An American Musical is a sung-and-rapped-through biographical musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. Blending hip-hop, R&B, pop, and show tunes, it chronicles Hamilton’s role in the American Revolution and the early U.S. government, featuring a diverse cast portraying historical figures.

Hamilton follows Alexander Hamilton’s life across two acts, highlighting his role in the Revolutionary War, marriage to Eliza, tenure as the first Treasury Secretary, and rivalry with Aaron Burr, which culminates in a fatal duel.

Plankton's endless drive is in line with Hamilton's own pursuit of achievement, both ending up in melodramatic impact and self-reflection.

Where to watch: Disney+, Apple TV+

7) Coco (2017)

Coco follows 12-year-old Miguel in the Land of the Dead (Image via Apple TV+)

Coco (2017) is a fantasy comedy-drama animated film directed by Lee Unkrich and co-directed by Adrian Molina.

Starring Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, and Benjamin Bratt, the story follows 12-year-old Miguel, who is transported to the Land of the Dead. There, he seeks his great-great-grandfather’s help to return home and lift his family's music ban.

Miguel defies his family's music ban and lands in the Land of the Dead, where Héctor helps him uncover hidden family secrets. Through music and memory, he brings his family back together.

Love, legacy, and redemption are central themes in both Coco and Plankton: The Movie, as their protagonists have to face their past to decide their future.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

Viewers can watch Plankton: The Movie on Netflix.

