Plankton: The Movie soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

Netflix officially released Plankton: The Movie on March 7, 2025. This new animated musical comedy is inspired by the popular SpongeBob SquarePants series.

Ad

The movie follows Plankton's aspiration to rule the world. When his computer wife Karen decides to take matters into her own hands, things take an unexpected turn. As she changes into a stronger version of herself, Plankton embarks on a mission to make peace with her.

The soundtrack of Plankton: The Movie plays an important part in making the film's world come to life. The soundtrack includes both fun and emotional music, ranging from piano versions of well-known Disney songs to original scores that add to the story.

Ad

Trending

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

Plankton: The Movie soundtrack: Listing all featured songs from the movie

Ad

Plankton: The Movie's soundtrack features 16 tracks (30 mins). Below is a complete list of the soundtrack included in the movie, along with the duration and artists who performed or composed them:

Welcome To Bikini Bottom (SpongeBob SquarePants) - 1:17

I'm Plankton (feat. Mark Mothersbaugh, Bob Mothersbaugh & Karen) - 1:49

Going Up (Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper) - 1:18

Say My Name, feat. Bret McKenzie & SpongeBob SquarePants (Karen) - 2:19

I Made A New Friend (Plankton) - 2:07

Bad Trip (Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper) - 1:49

I'm A Jerky Jerk (Plankton) - 1:59

You and Me (Princess Chelsea) - 2:39

Taking Over (BOOTS) - 2:18

You Do Care (Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper) - 2:05

80's Baby (Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper) - 1:18

Hydra (Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper) - 1:40

Gal Pals (Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper) - 1:51

Shaggy (Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper) - 1:17

Welcome Back To Bikini Bottom (SpongeBob SquarePants) - 2:08

Say My Name, Karen (Demo Version) (Bret McKenzie, Linda Perry) - 2:07

Ad

About the music composer: Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper

Ad

The composer who worked on the Plankton: The Movie's score is Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper. He is a well-known figure in New Zealand's music scene. Mahuia has won several awards as a composer, violinist, and producer.

His portfolio comprises different types of music, from the synth wave of the 1980s to full symphonic orchestrations. Mahuia has worked on a number of film projects with directors like Lee Tamahori and Gerard Johnstone. He has written music for orchestras like the Auckland Philharmonia and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

Ad

Plot of Plankton: The Movie

Ad

Plankton: The Movie starts with Plankton's most recent failed attempt at stealing the secret recipe of Krabby Patty. When he goes back to his restaurant, the Chum Bucket, he is shocked to see that Karen, his computer-savvy wife, has turned it into a popular Mexican restaurant with a strong customer base.

Plankton burns down the restaurant because he is angry that Karen's success is not bad enough for him. Karen responds by taking out her Empathy chip, turning it into a strong mech, and setting out to take over the world.

Ad

Further in the movie, Plankton asks SpongeBob for help because he wants to stop her. SpongeBob uses hypnosis to help Plankton understand what Karen wants. Along the way, they learn about Karen's past—a calculator that Plankton made with a potato when he was a kid—and about their failed attempt to take over the world many years ago.

As they look for Karen's original body parts, their tumultuous past comes to light. Plankton and SpongeBob get into Karen's airship during the final battle. Sandy, Pearl, Mrs. Puff, and Plankton's Gal Pals help him change his mind and make peace with Karen.

Ad

Plankton and Karen decide to try to take over the world together again, but this time, they do it with love for each other.

Plankton: The Movie is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback