Greyhound: Full list of cast explored

Greyhound is an American war movie from 2020, directed by Aaron Schneider. The film was originally meant to be shown in theaters, but its release changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was later released online on Apple TV+ on July 10, 2020.

Greyhound takes place in February 1942 during World War II. It follows a convoy of 37 merchant and troop ships, called HX-25, as they journey across the Atlantic to Liverpool. A group of ships is being protected by an international team, led by the USS Keeling (Greyhound), which is a Fletcher-class destroyer.

The ship is under the command of Commander Ernest Krause, played by Tom Hanks. Their job is to protect the convoy from the dangerous German U-boats while moving through the risky "Black Pit," where there is no air support.

During the attack on the convoy, Krause has to guide his team through tough battles with the U-boats. He uses smart tactics to keep the convoy safe, even though they are outnumbered and have few resources.

Krause's leadership is put to the test as he sinks several enemy submarines, deals with losses in his own group, and races against time to bring the convoy to air support. The film is an exciting and intense look at war, highlighting Krause's courage and the sacrifices of his soldiers.

The movie has a great cast, with Tom Hanks playing Commander Krause. Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue join him, all giving great performances in their roles.

Greyhound: Main cast list

1) Tom Hanks plays Commander Ernie Krause

Tom Hanks as Commander Ernie Krause (Image via Apple TV+)

Tom Hanks, a recognizable name in American movies, stars as Commander Ernest Krause in Greyhound. Hanks has won many awards, including two Academy Awards and seven Emmy Awards.

He portrays Krause as a naval commander who has some experience but is still learning. He struggles with the duty of protecting a convoy that is under attack.

Hanks' roles in war movies like Saving Private Ryan and the series Band of Brothers make his acting more powerful and meaningful. In addition to Greyhound, Hanks is known for his roles in Forrest Gump, Cast Away, and Captain Phillips.

2) Elisabeth Shue plays the role of Evelyn

Elisabeth Shue in a still from the movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Elisabeth Shue, famous for her roles in movies like The Karate Kid and Leaving Las Vegas, plays the character Evelyn in Greyhound. In the movie, she plays the role of a supportive partner but is also somewhat distant from Commander Krause.

Shue's career includes many different types of roles, from action movies like Back to the Future Part II to serious films like Leaving Las Vegas. She is known for her roles as Julie Finlay on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Madelyn Stillwell in The Boys.

3) Stephen Graham as Lieutenant Commander Charlie Cole

Stephen Graham as Lieutenant Commander Charlie Cole (Image via Apple TV+)

In the movie Greyhound, Stephen Graham plays Lieutenant Commander Charlie Cole, an important officer on the USS Keeling. Cole helps Commander Krause by offering tactical support during the convoy's dangerous trip while facing U-boat attacks. Cole is loyal and dedicated, and he plays an important part in protecting the convoy.

Stephen Graham is a renowned British actor in television and film. He was lauded for playing Combo in This Is England (2006) and its sequels. Graham played Al Capone in Boardwalk Empire (2010–2014) and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011).

He has proven his versatility in films like The Irishman (2019), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), and Boiling Point (2021), playing complex roles with power and grit.

4) Rob Morgan as Cleveland

Rob Morgan as Cleveland (Image via Apple TV+)

In the movie Greyhound, Rob Morgan plays Cleveland, a member of the crew on the USS Keeling and an important part of Commander Krause's team. Cleveland is a mess attendant, one of the many sailors fighting in the second World War.

His character represents the everyday heroes who often go unnoticed but help keep things running smoothly, even when they are in danger.

Rob Morgan is known for his many different roles in movies and TV shows. He became well-known for playing Turk Barrett in Marvel's Defenders series. Morgan has acted in well-received films such as Mudbound (2017), The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019), and Don’t Look Up (2021).

He is also recognized for his role in Stranger Things and The Unforgivable (2021). Morgan's performances connect well with audiences because he adds depth to his supporting roles.

Greyhound is available on AppleTV+.

