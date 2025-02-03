5 movies to watch if you are a Dylan O'Brien fan

Dylan O'Brien, born August 26, 1991, is an American actor best known for his role as Stiles Stilinski in Teen Wolf (2011–2017). His portrayal of Thomas in the Maze Runner trilogy (2014–2018) solidified his career in Hollywood. In addition to these roles, O'Brien played a survivor of the 2010 oil spill in Deepwater Horizon (2016) and appeared in Not Okay, a dark comedy about a social media influencer whose lies spiral out of control.

His diverse filmography includes American Assassin (2017), Bumblebee (2018), and Flashback (2020), a psychological thriller. O’Brien has won Teen Choice and Young Hollywood Awards for his charm and dedication to his roles, making him a fan favorite.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018), the thrilling conclusion to the Maze Runner trilogy; Not Okay (2022), Flashback (2020), Deepwater Horizon (2016), and The First Time (2012) are some of the binge-worthy movies by Dylan.

Dylan O'Brien's must-watch movies

1) The First Time (2012)

A still from The First Time (Image via Prime Video)

In the teen romantic comedy The First Time, Dave Hodgman (Dylan O'Brien) is a senior in high school who has feelings for his best friend, Jane. His life transforms upon his meeting at a party with Aubrey Miller (Britt Robertson).

Dave and Aubrey get close even though she is seeing Ronny and spend the weekend investigating their affection for one another. The two get closer as they negotiate the ups and downs of early love.

Transitioning from his well-known role in Teen Wolf, O'Brien's portrayal of Dave marks his first film performance. In The First Time, he showcases his range by playing a character who is both sensitive and charming while dealing with the difficulties of relationships and experiencing love.

2) Deepwater Horizon (2016)

A still from Deepwater Horizon (Image via Prime Video)

Deepwater Horizon is a powerful true story released on September 29, 2016, that recounts the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. Directed by Peter Berg, the film narrates the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig.

The film stars Mark Wahlberg as the main electronics technician, Mike Williams. It also features Kurt Russell, John Malkovich, Gina Rodriguez, and Dylan O'Brien.

Dylan O'Brien plays rig driller, Caleb Holloway. He survives a dangerous explosion and saves his teammates. O'Brien's role is small, but he shows the survivors' bravery and ingenuity. The deadly blowout was caused by BP leaders' poor safety practices and risky decisions, as shown in the film. Caleb and his team bravely save lives in the chaos.

3) Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

A still of Dylan O'Brien from Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Image via Disney+)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure concludes the dystopian trilogy, following Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) and his friends as they attempt to rescue their captured comrades from the sinister WCKD organization.

The movie starts with the group trying to save immune children, including their friend Minho, from WCKD. As Thomas and his team face dangerous situations, they discover surprising facts about the virus and a possible cure that could save people.

Dylan O'Brien's role as Thomas is key to the film's emotional impact. He is a focused leader who cares about his friends and feels responsible for them. As Thomas faces loss, betrayal, and the danger of the virus, O'Brien's acting shows a character who is strong yet very relatable.

O'Brien's character, Thomas, completes the series by mixing exciting action with relatable emotions that connect with viewers.

4) Flashback (2020)

A still from Flashback (Image via Lionsgate)

Flashback, directed by Christopher MacBride, is a mysterious thriller about Fred Fitzell (Dylan O'Brien), a man who has intense flashbacks to his high school years. Now an adult with a steady job, Fred still remembers a girl named Cindy who disappeared after a dangerous drug called mercury (or merc) was found at their school.

As Fred looks into his past, he meets a homeless man who looks strangely like a boy from his high school days. These strange experiences bring back broken memories, leading him to some disturbing discoveries.

Fred meets up with his old friends and goes back to places he used to visit, including an old club where he had fun when he was younger. As Fred goes through his memories, he discovers that the drug helps people see time differently, allowing them to escape the usual way of thinking about it.

He finds a link between the drug, an invading creature, and things he did in the past, including a painful experience with a homeless man.

The film looks at ideas of memory, time, and the results of our decisions. As Fred faces his past, he tries to connect his memories with his current life, resulting in a touching ending.

5) Not Okay (2022)

A still of Dylan O'Brien from Not Okay (Image via Disney+)

Not Okay (2022) is a dark comedy-drama about Danni Sanders (played by Zoey Deutch), a woman obsessed with social media. She pretends to be a survivor of a terrorist attack to get attention and fame online. Her lie goes viral, making her meet Rowan (Mia Isaac), a school shooting survivor, and get caught up in the world of influencers.

Dylan O'Brien plays Colin, who is Danni's co-worker and love interest. He unintentionally helps Danni with her lies. Colin's presence makes Danni’s fight between her fake online identity and her true self more complex, as their short meeting adds challenges to her journey.

As Danni's lie falls apart, she experiences public humiliation, and her relationships suffer, including a strained friendship with Rowan. Dylan O'Brien's role as Colin, even though it's a small part, shows how shallow relationships work in today's digital world.

This adds to the film's humorous critique of influencer culture. Not Okay is a strong look at the quest for fame, the lies people tell to get noticed, and the fallout from living a fake life online.

Fans looking to explore more of Dylan O'Brien's works can check the titles mentioned above.

