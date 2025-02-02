Who are the Ghostface killers in Scream VI and their victims?

Scream VI debuted on March 10, 2023, as the latest installment in the long-lasting horror franchise. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the film showcases a cast that includes Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, and Hayden Panettiere.

The story focuses on Sam and Tara Carpenter, as they attempt to heal from past killings, only to encounter another wave of Ghostface attacks. The film takes place in New York City, offering a fresh setting in contrast to the previous movies. Scream VI is available for streaming on Paramount+.

In Scream VI the Ghostface assassins are Detective Wayne Bailey, his child Quinn Bailey, his son Ethan Landry, Jason Carvey, and Greg Bruckner. Their motivations focus on vengeance, aiming specifically at Sam Carpenter, whom they hold responsible for the death of their relative, Richie Kirsch.

The murderers use strategic tactics, fusing deception with violence to achieve their goal. The victims in the movie include Laura Crane, Jason Carvey, Greg Bruckner, two unnamed bodega customers, the store owner, Dr. Christopher Stone, Anika Kayoko, and Brooks. Each death adds to the film's tense and chilling narrative.

All the Ghostface killers from Scream VI

Detective Wayne Bailey

The mastermind behind the Ghostface killings in Scream VI, Detective Wayne Bailey (Image via Netflix)

Detective Wayne Bailey orchestrates the Ghostface murders in Scream VI. As an officer of the NYPD, he fully leverages his power to control the investigation, making certain that no suspicions are directed toward him or his collaborators. His main driving force is revenge for his son, Richie Kirsch, who was murdered in Scream V by Sam Carpenter.

Bailey harbors deep resentment toward Sam and meticulously plans his revenge, enlisting his surviving children, Quinn and Ethan, in his scheme. He establishes an elaborate cover story, making it appear as though he is assisting in the hunt for Ghostface, while secretly orchestrating the murders.

His ability to use police resources allows him to mislead the victims, providing a false sense of security before striking.

Quinn Bailey

Quinn Bailey, initially introduced as Sam and Tara Carpenter’s roommate in Scream VI (Image via Netflix)

Quinn Bailey is introduced as Sam and Tara Carpenter’s lively and outspoken roommate. Early in the film, she appears to be one of Ghostface's first victims, seemingly dying in a brutal apartment attack. However, it is later revealed that Quinn faked her death as part of her family's revenge plot.

Her role is integral to the killers' plan, as she is able to remain close to Sam and Tara without suspicion. By placing herself into their inner circle, Quinn gathers valuable information about their movements, fears, and weaknesses. This inside knowledge allows her and her family to time their attacks strategically.

Ethan Landry

Ethan Landry is one of the Ghostface killers in Scream VI (Image via Netflix)

Ethan Landry, the son of Wayne Bailey and brother of Quinn, presents himself as a modest and socially awkward university student. He skillfully joins Sam and Tara’s circle of friends by adopting a calm and introverted attitude, steering clear of any doubts as he bides his time for the perfect chance to act.

His real identity is ultimately exposed when he is uncovered as one of the Ghostface murderers in the film's climax. Ethan feels the same desire for vengeance as his family does, convinced that Sam Carpenter caused his brother Richie's death.

His participation in the killings demonstrates his readiness to execute their family's scheme with deliberate cruelty. His seemingly innocent demeanor enables him to go unnoticed throughout much of the film, emphasizing the notion that Ghostface might be concealed in plain sight at any time.

Jason Carvey

Jason Carvey, a Ghostface killer and film student, reveals his obsession with slasher films and begins his spree by murdering his professor in Scream VI ( Image via Netflix)

Jason Carvey is a film student at Blackmore University with an obsession with slasher films and the Ghostface legacy. He and his roommate, Greg Bruckner, originally plan to carry out their own series of Ghostface-inspired killings, but their plans are short-lived.

Jason begins his killing spree by murdering his film studies professor, Laura Crane, luring her into an alley with a false identity before stabbing her to death. However, before Jason can continue with his intended rampage, he is himself killed by another Ghostface— Detective Bailey.

Jason’s death serves as a major twist in Scream VI, as it initially appears that he was going to be the primary Ghostface of the film. Instead, his elimination establishes the presence of a more dangerous and organized group of killers, setting up the true threat posed by Bailey and his children.

All the victims from Scream VI

Professor Laura Crane

Laura Crane, a film studies professor, becomes the opening victim in Scream VI ( Image via Netflix)

Laura Crane, a renowned film studies professor at Blackmore University, is the initial victim in Scream VI. A devoted teacher focused on 20th-century slasher films, Laura is knowledgeable about horror film conventions, yet overlooks the threat that resides in her own existence. She is drawn into an alley by Jason Carvey under the guise of meeting a date from a dating application.

As she enters the dimly lit alley to provide him with directions, she is suddenly attacked and stabbed several times in a violent assault. Jason, disguised as Ghostface, quickly takes her life before revealing his face.

Jason Carvey and Greg Bruckner

Jason Carvey, a film student at Blackmore University, idolizes the Ghostface legacy (Image via Netflix)

Following Laura Crane’s murder, Jason Carvey returns to his apartment, believing that he and his roommate, Greg Bruckner, will soon embark on their own series of Ghostface-inspired killings. However, before their plan can begin, Jason is confronted by another Ghostface.

Meanwhile, Greg meets a gruesome fate off-screen, his dismembered body is discovered stuffed inside a refrigerator, serving as a chilling display of the true killers’ brutality.

Bodega customers and store owner

In Scream VI, Ghostface ambushes Sam and Tara Carpenter in a convenience store, creating one of the film's most intense and chilling moments (Image via Netflix)

As Sam and Tara Carpenter flee from Ghostface in the streets of New York, they seek refuge in a small convenience store. Frantic and desperate for help, they plead with the store’s customers and owner for assistance. However, Ghostface follows them inside, leading to a violent and chaotic encounter.

Two customers attempt to intervene but are quickly overpowered and fatally stabbed. The store owner retrieves a shotgun and aims to protect the sisters, firing at the masked killer. However, Ghostface swiftly disarms him, turning the shotgun against him and shooting him in the head.

Dr. Christopher Stone

Dr. Christopher Stone, Sam Carpenter's psychiatrist, becomes a victim of Ghostface after learning of her connection to the original killer in Scream VI (Image via Netflix)

Dr. Christopher Stone, Sam Carpenter’s therapist, becomes a target due to his professional connection to her. Throughout their sessions, Dr. Stone expresses concern about Sam’s mental well-being, particularly due to her familial connection to Billy Loomis, the original Ghostface.

His unease about treating her and his attempts to cut off their sessions put him directly in the killers’ crosshairs. One night, Ghostface ambushes him in his office, stabbing him through the nose.

Anika Kayoko

Anika Kayoko meets a horrifying end during a home invasion as Ghostface attacks the group in Scream VI ( Image via Netflix)

Anika Kayoko, a close friend of Mindy Meeks-Martin and girlfriend to Mindy, meets a horrific end during a home invasion sequence. When Ghostface attacks their shared apartment, Anika, Mindy, and others attempt to escape using a ladder bridge between two adjacent buildings. Severely wounded from multiple stab wounds, Anika is the last to cross.

She struggles to maintain her grip as her injuries weaken her movements. Before she can reach safety, Ghostface violently shakes the ladder, causing her to slip and plummet several stories down, crashing into a dumpster.

Brooks

Gale Weathers fights back against Ghostface in her apartment in Scream VI (Image via Netflix)

Brooks, the boyfriend of renowned journalist Gale Weathers, is brutally murdered in their apartment. When Ghostface launches an attack on Gale, Brooks is caught in the chaos. Attempting to protect Gale, he is overpowered and fatally stabbed multiple times.

Though Gale fights back, momentarily evading the killer, she is unable to save Brooks. His murder is a psychological blow to Gale, further fueling her vendetta against Ghostface and reinforcing her ongoing struggle against the masked killers throughout the franchise.

Quinn Bailey, Ethan Landry, and Wayne Bailey

The Bailey family Wayne, Quinn, and Ethan are revealed as the trio of Ghostface killers in Scream VI (Image via Netflix)

The climactic battle in Scream VI sees the unmasking and downfall of the Ghostface trio. Ethan Landry, driven by his family's thirst for revenge, makes a final attempt to overpower Tara Carpenter. However, she turns the tables on him, stabbing him directly in the mouth in a gruesome finish.

Quinn Bailey, whose staged death had fooled everyone earlier in the film, returns to the fight but is met with a bullet to the forehead from Sam Carpenter. Lastly, Wayne Bailey, the mastermind behind the killings, finds himself outmaneuvered.

In a symbolic twist in Scream VI, Sam embraces her dark lineage by donning a Ghostface costume before attacking Wayne. She repeatedly stabs him with ruthless precision, ensuring his demise under the Ghostface mask.

Scream VI maintains the franchise’s legacy with unexpected twists, tense action sequences, and shocking reveals. The mix of both returning and fresh characters guarantees that the Ghostface murders remain a fundamental aspect of the movie. Scream VI can be streamed on Paramount+, Netflix and AppleTv+.

