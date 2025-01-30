Henry Cavil's 2019 action thriller, Night Hunter, is about a weathered police officer, Walter Marshall, searching for an elusive r*pist. On this hunt, he meets two vigilantes who are trying to take down the crime in their way. They all come together for this mission.

With its setup, Night Hunter explores the theme that justice has no one way; it's different for everyone. Moreover, the suspect deals with multiple personalities, making him an antagonist to watch out for.

Viewers who enjoyed this David Raymond directorial would also like action thriller movies like The Accountant, Unhinged, and many more.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order and reflects the author's opinion

Ava, Sicario, and five more movies to watch if you liked Night Hunter

1) The Accountant

Still from the movie The Accountant (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ben Affleck's The Accountant takes mathematics to another level. Christian (Ben) is an efficient accountant hired to find flaws and financial deceptions for criminal organizations.

Things take a turn when Christian is hunted down because of his skills after one of the persons whose accounts he had to find faults in gets murdered. Moreover, the blame is on an innocent woman, Dana.

Christian then sets on a mission to clean his name and save Dana. Just like Night Hunter, viewers get to enjoy the thrills and suspense with a unique story.

Where to watch: The Accountant can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video

2) Ava

Still from the movie Ava (Image via Netflix)

Ava is the story of a cold-blooded assassin who is lethally beautiful and skilled in dangerous work. Slowly, the coldness takes a back seat, and Ava's (Jessica Chastain) conscience makes her question her lifestyle. She starts getting guilty about her kills and makes hasty decisions.

As her guilt increases rapidly, she invites trouble by breaking protocols. Now, when she wants to live a simple life, every other killer in business is after her, and she has to fight for her survival. The film explores a person's good and evil sides and how conscience plays a big role in a unique way, making it worthy of a watch if you like movies like Night Hunter.

Where to watch: Ava is streaming on Netflix

3) To Catch a Killer

Still from the movie To Catch A Killer (Image via Sky Cinema)

On New Year's Eve in Baltimore, suddenly, multiple shots start ringing out. Police officer Eleanor Falco is around the block, and she tries to chase the sniper. However, an explosion occurs, and she realizes later that the sniper killed his lair to avoid leaving evidence. FBI Agent Lammark takes hold of the situation. However, he is interrupted by the way he wants to solve the case.

Lammark trusts Falco because of her sharp instincts. Falco sets out on a journey of her own to find the sniper. Her past takes a toll on her, but she has to fight it to prove that she deserves better and maybe give another chance to her wish of becoming an FBI agent. Sharp instincts, survival, and brilliant casting make this film very engaging to watch if you like Night Hunter.

Where to watch: To Catch A Killer is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

4) The Commuter

Still from the movie The Commuter (Image via Studiocanal)

Micheal MacCauley (Liam Nesson) has been a life insurance agent for many years. However, before this, he was a dedicated cop who left his dangerous line of work to lead a simple life. Things take a turn when, one day, during his daily commute, he learns that he has lost his job, a job towards which he dedicated 10 years.

Worried about how he will manage his family's expenses, Micheal accepts a generous offer from a fellow passenger, Joanna. After a small talk with Micheal, she makes a tempting offer to locate a single passenger on the train, or otherwise, he will face grave consequences.

Everyone on the train is a suspect now, and Micheal has to find that one commuter in a race against time. The suspense and thrills with nail-biting sequences are similar to the action-thriller Night Hunter.

Where to watch: The Commuter is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

5) Inside Man

Still from the movie Inside Man (Image via Universal Pictures)

Composed and meticulous, bank robber Dalton has planned a perfect heist. While Keith (Denzel Washington) tries to free the hostages, Dalton's sharp instincts are always one step ahead. The bank's founder, Arthur, had to save something important in one of the bank lockers.

Arthur hires problem-fixer Madeline. The film is about how Madeline deals with Dalton in this fight between sharp instincts and retrieving the precious thing. The suspense and the way intelligence is at play here make it a worthy watch if you liked Night Hunter.

Where to watch: Inside Man is available to stream on Netflix

6) Unhinged

Still from the movie Unhinged (Image via Burek Films)

Impatient honks change everything. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work, and she crosses paths with a stranger (Russell Crowe). Due to her excessive honking and impatience, Rachel becomes a target of a road rage. Soon, she finds herself in big trouble as the stranger is set to teach her a lesson.

Because of Rachel's impatience, the frustrated man makes her and her family a target to teach some deadly lessons. What follows is a chase filled with suspense, much like Night Hunter, and the thrills make you realize how small things make a huge impact.

Where to watch: Unhinged is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

7) Sicario

Still from the movie Sicario (Image via Black Label Media)

An idealistic FBI agent, played by Emily Blunt, is assigned to work on a dangerous stretch of the US-Mexico border by her superiors. On the border, she witnesses the brutality of the drug cartel. As she digs deeper, she realizes that the lines between her moral and professional boundaries are slowly blurring

The cinematography and suspense are top-notch. Just like Night Hunter, we see someone pushing all the imaginable lines to let justice prevail. Sicario even got nominated for three Oscars in various categories, such as Best Cinematography, Music, and Sound Editing.

Where to watch: Sicario is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Viewers looking for similar movies to Night Hunter are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie of their liking.

