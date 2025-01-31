Where to watch Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini and more

Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini is a three-part documentary series that premiered on Hulu on June 20, 2024. The series explores the widely publicized case of Sherri Papini, a California woman who vanished in 2016, only to reappear weeks later with a fabricated story of abduction.

Following its initial streaming release, the documentary made its broadcast debut on ABC on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Directed by Michael Beach Nichols, Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini presents firsthand accounts from those closely involved in the case. Keith Papini, Sherri’s ex-husband, shares details about the impact of the incident and the revelations that followed.

Her sister, Sheila Koester, provides insight into the family's experience, while Jenifer Harrison, a close friend, reflects on her understanding of the case. The series is produced by Marwar Junction Productions, with executive producers Erin Lee Carr, Rob Ford, Allison Berkley, and Joseph Freed overseeing the project.

As Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini airs on ABC, it revisits a case that captivated the nation, piecing together perspectives from those affected and offering a detailed look at the investigation and its consequences.

Viewing options for Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini explored

Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini is available for streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in select international regions. Hulu offers plans at $9.99/month (with ads) and $17.99/month (no ads). Disney+ pricing varies by region: $9.99 (U.S.), £4.99 (UK), €5.99 (Europe), CA$8.99 (Canada), and AU$13.99 (Australia) for ad-supported plans, while ad-free options cost more.

Availability depends on location, and prices are subject to change. For the most up-to-date details, checking the official Hulu and Disney+ websites is recommended. Renting or purchasing options may be added later depending on distribution agreements.

Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini - Everything to know

The series explores the case of Sherri Papini, a woman from Redding, California, who claimed to have been kidnapped in 2016, only for investigators to later uncover that the story was a hoax.

Each episode of Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini examines different aspects of the case. The premiere episode, It's a Wonderful Life With You, follows the initial search for Papini after she vanished while jogging near her home.

Episode two, Smegma was Relentless, details her reappearance on Thanksgiving 2016 and the nationwide search for the alleged kidnappers. The final episode, You Never Found Me, covers the shocking revelations that emerged in 2020, leading to her eventual arrest and sentencing.

The documentary has received a 7.3/10 rating on IMDb and 60% on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting mixed reactions from viewers and critics.

According to official records from the U.S. Department of Justice on September 19, 2022, Papini was sentenced to 18 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay $309,902 in restitution to multiple agencies that had spent years investigating her case. Initially charged with 34 counts of mail fraud and one count of making false statements, she later pleaded guilty to two charges.

Papini was reported missing on November 2, 2016, sparking an extensive search across California and beyond. She resurfaced 22 days later on November 24, 2016, with injuries, including a branding mark, claiming she had been abducted by two Hispanic women. For over four years, she maintained this story while law enforcement continued its investigation.

More about Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini

The official synopsis for the docu-series, according to IMDb, reads:

"Keith and Sherri Papini's seemingly idyllic life is shattered when Sherri vanishes from their rural California neighborhood, triggering a frenzied search that becomes news around the world. But once Sherri is found, a new nightmare begins."

Other than this docu-series in 2023, Lifetime released Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini, a scripted film starring Jaime King as Papini. The film took creative liberties, portraying the lead investigator as a female detective played by Lossen Chambers, whereas, in reality, the case was led by Shasta County Sheriff Sergeant Kyle Wallace.

The case has also made its way into pop culture beyond film and television. Rapper Eminem referenced the Papini hoax in his song Houdini, further cementing its place in public discourse as per billboard.com May 31, 2024.

