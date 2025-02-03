Is The Twits based on Roald Dahl's book? Explored

The Twits is an upcoming animated film, slated to release on Netflix in 2025. It is co-directed by Phil Johnston, Katie Shanahan, and Todd Demong. The film's screenplay is written by Johnston and Meg Favreau and is based on a screen story penned by John Cleese and Kirk DeMicco.

The Brixton-based animation studio Jellyfish Pictures, known for its work in The Boss Baby and The Bad Guys, is in charge of the film's animation. The film is an adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic children's book of the same name published in 1980. Its official synopsis reads:

"A hysterically funny, wild ride of a film (chock-full of the Twits’ beloved tricks–from the Wormy Spaghetti to the Dreaded Shrinks), The Twits is also a story for our times, about the never-ending battle between cruelty and empathy."

The Twits is based on Roald Dahl's book

A still from the upcoming animated film (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

The Twits is based on Roald Dahl's children's novel of the same name and is the first-ever screen adaptation of the beloved children's book. Since its release in 1980, the book has sold 16 million copies and has been translated into 41 different languages.

In September 2021, Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company. The streaming platform is developing film adaptations of several of his most popular works. The movie is the first animated film to be released from the line-up and will be followed by The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar by Wes Anderson and an animated version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Furthermore, director Phil Johnston shared his love for the classic children's novel, calling it his favorite book as a child, during the film's announcement in September 2023 via Tudum by Netflix. Johnston shared:

"I've always been attracted to reprehensible characters. I don't know what this says about me, and I really don't want to look into it. I love the Twits and their terrible tricks. I love that they lack self-awareness and personal hygiene and any inkling of human decency."

He continued:

"And I love this movie because it reminds us that twits like the Twits, whose default emotions are anger and vengeance, can't be allowed to win in our world."

Plot summary and cast of The Twits

An image taken from the upcoming movie (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

The film's plot revolves around Mr. and Mrs. Twit, a nasty and cruel married couple who own the amusement park Twitlandia. They are notorious for mistreating their animals, especially the monkeys called Muggle Wumps. Moreover, Mrs. Twit uses superglue on trees to catch birds and cooks them as pies. The Roly-Poly bird alerts the other birds to steer clear of the trees after being warned by the monkeys.

When the couple heads outside for a few hours, the Muggle Wumps glues all their furniture to the ceiling. Mr and Mrs. Twit return to find their house upside down and, believing they are standing the wrong way, proceed to stand on their heads.

But they are unaware that the monkeys have poured superglue onto their heads, causing them to get stuck to the ground. With time, they start shrinking and ultimately vanish into nothingness.

As of this writing, Johnny Vegas and Margo Martindale have been confirmed to play Mr. and Mrs. Twit respectively. Natalie Portman and Emilia Clarke have also joined the film's cast in undisclosed roles.

