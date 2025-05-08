Clown in a Cornfield: Full list of cast and characters explored

Clown in a Cornfield is a 2025 American slasher film directed by Eli Craig. It is based on the 2020 novel by Adam Cesare and features a thrilling mix of horror and suspense. The film premiered on March 10, 2025, at the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival. The movie is currently scheduled for theatrical release on May 9, 2025.

Starring Katie Douglas, Aaron Abrams, Carson MacCormac, Kevin Durand, and Will Sasso among others, the film looks to be popular with horror fans. In the U.S., RLJE Films and Shudder offer the movie; overseas distribution is under the control of several different film distributors.

The story centres on Quinn Maybrook, who relocates to Kettle Springs, Missouri, with her father following her mother's passing. She becomes embroiled in a mystery involving Frendo, a troubling clown mascot tormenting the local population. Quinn and her buddy find the town's dark past, which sets off a terrifying confrontation with the masked murderers.

Full cast list of Clown in a Cornfield

Katie Douglas as Quinn Maybrook

Quinn Maybrook, the main character who relocates to Kettle Springs with her father, Dr. Maybrook, is played by Katie Douglas. Trying to fit into a new town, Quinn battles her mother's death only to get caught up in the terrible happenings around Frendo the clown.

Before Clown in a Cornfield, Katie Douglas appeared in notable projects like The Winter's Tale and Spiral.

Carson MacCormac as Cole

Cole, Quinn's friend and confidant, is played by Carson MacCormac; he becomes involved in Frendo's enigma. Loyal and courageous, his character supports Quinn even under threat to their life. Cole's relationship with Quinn deepens as they negotiate the strange happenings in Kettle Springs.

Carson MacCormac is well known for his performances in Echo Park and The Last Chance.

Aaron Abrams as Dr. Maybrook

Aaron Abrams takes on the role of Dr. Maybrook, Quinn’s father. A newly appointed town doctor, he moves with Quinn to Kettle Springs after her mother’s death. His character is compassionate, though his relationship with Quinn is strained at the film's beginning.

With parts in Hannibal and The Other Woman, Aaron Abrams is no stranger to the screen.

Kevin Durand as Arthur Hill

Kevin Durand plays Arthur Hill, an enigmatic character in the movie closely linked to the happenings surrounding the clown murders. Hill's character increases interest since his actions are crucial to the plot development.

Durand has appeared in The Strain, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Real Steel.

Supporting cast

The supporting cast of the slasher film includes -

Will Sasso as Sheriff Dunne

Vincent Muller as Rust

Cassandra Potenza as Janet

Daina Leitold as Trudy

Verity Marks as Ronnie

Ayo Solanke as Tucker

Alexandre Martin Deakin as Matt

Plot of Clown in a Cornfield

Quinn Maybrook's arrival in Kettle Springs, Missouri, drives the story of Clown in a Cornfield. Following her mother's passing, she and her father relocate to this apparently calm town, where they discover themselves caught in the middle of a strange and fatal enigma.

Frendo, a creepy clown figure, haunts the town, and a string of murders follows. As Quinn befriends Cole and others in the town, they uncover secrets and conspiracies about the town’s history and the twisted tradition of the Frendo killings.

Stay tuned for more updates on Clown in a Cornfield and similar projects as the year progresses.

