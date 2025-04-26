7 video game-based horror movies to watch if you liked Silent Hill

Silent Hill (2006) is a film franchise based on the video game of the same name. The first installment follows Rosa Da Silva's (Radha Mitchell) quest to find an abandoned town called Silent Hill in West Virginia after her adopted daughter Sharon has nightmares about it. But something evil lurks on the horizon.

Directed by Christophe Gans, the movie takes storylines from multiple parts of the video game and uses creative liberty to expand upon its premise. It also has characters that are not in the games, taking the franchise a step further than its source material.

Fans of Silent Hill can check out similar horror movies based on video games (or the other way around!)

Resident Evil, Until Dawn, and other video game-based horror movies like Silent Hill

1) Resident Evil (2002)

The cast of Resident Evil (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Alice (Mila Jovovich) and a specially selected crew of commandos at the Umbrella Corporation are assigned a special task: Contain the zombie virus outbreak at their underground facility, "The Hive," before the situation becomes irreversible and destroys humanity.

Fans of Silent Hill will enjoy this horror movie based on the Resident Evil video game. Similarly, this franchise takes the game's premise and builds on it, introducing a new premise and a brand new lead character, Alice. Check out the sequels for more vast world-building and entertainment!

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Until Dawn (2025)

The cast of Until Dawn (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

This recently released horror movie, based on a video game, follows Clove (Ella Rubin) on a mission to find answers about her missing sister. She and her group of friends travel to the place where she was last seen, but something sinister lurks under its creepy facade.

Silent Hill fans will enjoy the visual effects and the slow tension build-up in Until Dawn. The film deviates from its video game counterpart, introducing new characters and a supernatural twist to the story.

Where to watch: Netflix (In the coming months)

3) House of the Dead (2003)

A still from House of the Dead (Image via Prime Video)

Gore meets zombies in this survival horror movie, where a group of friends are stuck on a fictional island called Isla Del Morte and have to fight their way out. As more people start dying on the deserted and wrecked island, things escalate.

Both Silent Hill and House of the Dead follow a typical video game premise, introducing an eerie premise and a problem the protagonist has to solve to survive. While the movie deviates starkly from the video game, it is an entertaining watch.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) Mortal Kombat (2021)

Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat (Image via YouTube/ONE Media)

Lewis Tan stars as Cole Young, an MMA fighter who might be the answer to an age-old prophecy where the blood of an ancient warrior will return to save the Earthrealm from being overtaken by Bi-Han, who now goes by Sub-Zero.

This martial arts movie toes the psychological horror genre through its survival premise and involves a lot of entertaining action sequences. While the movie follows similar themes, it introduces a brand new main character to the video game universe. Fans of Silent Hill will enjoy its entertaining premise.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Monster Hunter (2020)

Monsters hunt the heroes (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

When US Ranger Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her crew are transported to a New World where monsters reign supreme, she must engage in intense combat to make it out alive. In a strange twist of fate, she runs into The Hunter (Tony Jaa) and must work with him to ensure everyone's safety.

The video game also has an animated adaptation called Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild. While the film received mixed reviews, fans of Silent Hill will enjoy the action sequences and the horror created by its visual effects.

Where to watch: Hulu

6) Doom (2005)

The cast of Doom (Image via Prime Video)

Evil lurks on planet Mars, and it is up to a crew of Marines to defeat it and ensure the safe retrieval of decades of research data. However, things don't go as smoothly as they planned when genetically modified humanoids threaten to attack and kill them all.

Starring Karl Urban, Rosamund Pike, Razaaq Adoti, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, this movie is entertaining for fans of futuristic action horror. It is a great place to start for Silent Hill fans who want to explore the video game-to-screen genre.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) Rampage (2018)

Dwayne Johnson in Rampage (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Another Dwayne Johnson flick, this action monster movie follows a man's quest to stop a genetically mutated crocodile and wolf from destroying the planet. His sidekick? A western lowland gorilla is also impacted by the mutation. Together, the odd pair opposes attempts at biological warfare.

Silent Hill and Rampage are both video game-to-movie adaptations. However, the latter switches points of view. While the video game allows players to control the mutated monsters, the movie puts a more positive spin on its premise.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Silent Hill fans can also check out the sequels of these movies and try their hand at the video games!

