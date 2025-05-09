What happened to Jason Corbett? Details explored ahead of Deadly American Marriage on Netflix

Irish father Jason Corbett died on August 2, 2015, during a deadly incident at his home in North Carolina, which his wife, Molly Martens, and her father, Thomas Martens, a retired FBI agent, said was an act of self-defense.

Ad

The story now takes center stage in "Deadly American Marriage" on Netflix, which dives deep into whether that night was a desperate fight or something far more calculated. The documentary premieres on May 9 at 3 a.m. Eastern Time and 12 a.m. Pacific Time.

In 2017, Molly Martens and her father, Thomas Martens, were found guilty of second-degree murder and received prison sentences. However, those convictions did not stand. Years later, the North Carolina Supreme Court overturned the verdict, leading to a retrial.

Ad

Trending

As per an AP News report dated June 7, 2024, both defendants accepted plea deals for voluntary manslaughter. They served additional time but were released from prison ahead of schedule.

In 2015, Tom and Molly Martens said they killed Jason Corbett in self-defense during a choking incident

Expand Tweet

Ad

Deadly American Marriage on Netflix revisits the case of Jason Corbett, a father of two, whose death sparked an international legal battle. Jason Corbett, originally from Limerick, Ireland, lost his first wife, Margaret Fitzpatrick, to an asthma attack in 2006.

Left to raise their children, Jack and Sarah, Jason hired Molly Martens, a 24-year-old au pair from Tennessee, in 2008. Their professional relationship evolved into a personal one, and in 2011, they married and moved to North Carolina.

Ad

On August 2, 2015, Jason was killed in his bedroom, beaten with a brick paver and an aluminum baseball bat. Molly and her father, ex-FBI agent Tom Martens, admitted to the killing, claiming self-defense. They alleged Jason assaulted Molly and threatened to kill her.

According to a CBS News report dated April 24, 2025, Tom Martens told police during his 911 call-

"He's bleeding all over and I - I may have killed him."

Ad

Molly later echoed the self-defense claim, stating Jason Corbett had her in a chokehold. Investigators documented blood on the scene, and later autopsy results confirmed at least a dozen blows to Jason's skull.

Despite the initial defense stance, both were convicted of second-degree murder in 2017 and sentenced to 20–25 years in prison. However, their convictions were overturned in 2020 due to procedural errors.

In October 2023, they accepted plea deals. Molly entered a no-contest plea, while Thomas admitted guilt to a voluntary manslaughter charge. They were sentenced again in November 2023 and released in June 2024, having served nearly four years.

Ad

Custody battle and conflicting narratives

Expand Tweet

Ad

After Jason Corbett's death, a custody dispute emerged over Jack and Sarah, who were 10 and 8 at the time. In his will, Jason chose his sister, Tracey Corbett-Lynch, and her husband as his children's guardians. Molly, who had helped raise the children, contested this decision, but ultimately, Tracey gained custody and brought them back to Ireland.

Statements from the children were initially used by the defense to support claims of domestic abuse, but both later retracted. As per the CBS report, in a 48 Hours interview, Jack stated,

Ad

"She was saying a lot of stories, making up stories about my dad saying that he was abusive."

Prosecutors argued the children had been coached. The Netflix documentary includes interviews with Molly, Tom, Jack, Sarah, and Tracey, presenting diverging perspectives.

The aftermath and broader implications

Following their release, Molly and Tom Martens now reside in Tennessee under post-release supervision. The case has sparked debate about self-defense claims, allegations of domestic abuse, and the justice system's handling of complex family violence cases.

Ad

The film attempts to provide insight, but as Jason Corbett's cousin Nuala Galvin told The Irish Sun, as per their report dated April 17, 2025,

"The documentary tells part of the story, but there’s so much more the screen can’t convey in such a small span of time."

Deadly American Marriage on Netflix provides a detailed look into a case still marked by public scrutiny, divided opinions, and unresolved questions. The children, now adults, continue to live with the impact of the events that shaped their early lives.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More