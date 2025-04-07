7 action movies to watch if you loved A Working Man

A Working Man is a 2025 American action thriller directed by David Ayer, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sylvester Stallone. Adapted from Chuck Dixon’s 2014 novel Levon’s Trade, the film stars Jason Statham, Michael Peña, and David Harbour.
Released on March 28, 2025, the story follows Levon Cade—a former Royal Marine Commando now working in construction—who springs into action when Jenny, the daughter of a close-knit family he works with, is kidnapped.
As he dives deeper into a violent underworld to rescue her, Levon must confront a deadly criminal network and put everything on the line to protect those he calls family.
If viewers liked A Working Man for its themes of justice, one-man vengeance, and a hero fighting to protect the innocent, here are seven other action thrillers with a similar edge.
The Equalizer and 6 other action movies to watch if one loved A Working Man
1) The Equalizer (2014)
The Equalizer (2014) is an action-thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua, inspired by the 1980s television series. Denzel Washington stars as Robert McCall, a Bostonian with a secret history as a Marine and DIA spy.
Living a quiet life working in a hardware store, McCall is pulled back into action when a young woman he knows is attacked. This incident prompts him to confront the Russian mafia and use his deadly skills to deliver justice.
Much like A Working Man, The Equalizer centers on a quiet man with a violent past who can’t ignore injustice. When someone he cares about is hurt, he unleashes his lethal skills to defend the defenseless.
Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video, Netflix
2) John Wick (2014)
John Wick is a 2014 action thriller written by Derek Kolstad and directed by Chad Stahelski. Keanu Reeves stars as an ex-hitman who returns to the hitman world for revenge against those who murdered his dog—his late wife's last gift to him.
Once a retired mythic assassin, John avenges, setting off a lethal chain of events compelling him to confront enemies of his own history. With nothing to lose, John brings back his former self in an unstoppable quest for justice.
If viewers appreciated A Working Man for its personal motivation and retaliation, John Wick channels a similar fury—where loss becomes the catalyst for a deadly comeback.
Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video, Netflix
3) Taken (2008)
Taken (2008) is an action-thriller directed by Pierre Morel and co-written with Luc Besson. Liam Neeson stars as Bryan Mills, a retired CIA agent with a countdown to save his daughter from kidnappers, who abduct her on her vacation in France.
With his experience and contacts, he traces a path in the criminal world, lacking any limits at all to get her back home in time before it is too late.
Fans of A Working Man will find familiar ground in Taken, where a determined father stops at nothing to rescue his daughter, mirroring Levon Cade’s relentless pursuit.
Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video, Netflix
4) Wrath of Man (2021)
Wrath of Man (2021) is an action thriller directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Jason Statham. Statham plays “H,” a quiet new cash truck driver in L.A. whose deadly precision during a heist raises suspicions about his mysterious past and hidden motives.
In Los Angeles, an armored truck robbery sets off a chain of violent events told in four acts. Patrick Hill (Statham) joins a security company, but when a robbery occurs, he reveals deadly precision and raises suspicions.
As the story unfolds, Hill's true identity and motives are revealed—he is hunting the people responsible for a personal tragedy tied to a past heist.
In Wrath of Man, Jason Statham plays a man whose quiet job hides a deeper, vengeful mission—similar to his role in A Working Man, where his true abilities emerge in the face of danger.
Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+
5) Nobody (2021)
Nobody (2021) is an action thriller directed by Ilya Naishuller and stars Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, a seemingly ordinary dad forced to revive his deadly past after his family is threatened.
Hutch Mansell leads a peaceful, humble life with his family—until there is a burglary that stirs up a suppressed, more sinister side of his history. Considered a failure for being unable to defend himself, Hutch finally unleashes his deadly abilities during a vicious battle and is pursued by an influential crime organization.
Nobody reflects A Working Man in its portrayal of an unassuming man forced to tap into a violent past to protect his family, turning domestic life into a battlefield.
Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video, Peacock
6) Jack Reacher (2012)
Jack Reacher (2012) is an action thriller starring Tom Cruise as a former Army major and a detective who returns to help solve a deadly sniper case. The film is based on Lee Child's novel One Shot and also features Rosamund Pike, Werner Herzog, and Robert Duvall.
A shooter kills five in Pittsburgh in what appears to be a random attack. James Barr, a former military sniper, is quickly named the suspect. But when ex-military investigator Jack Reacher arrives, it is not to clear Barr—but to make sure justice is served.
Much like Levon Cade in A Working Man, Jack Reacher is a lone operator drawn into a dangerous situation where his tactical mind and combat prowess expose a conspiracy.
Where to watch: Prime Video
7) The Accountant (2016)
The Accountant (2016) is an action thriller directed by Gavin O'Connor and stars Ben Affleck as Christian Wolff. He is an autistic certified public accountant who gets information on crooked accounting for criminal syndicates.
Wolff lives two different lives—working for brutal criminal syndicates by balancing their books and living a peaceful life in Illinois. When he is hired to audit a robotics company after financial irregularities surface, his investigation quickly turns deadly.
The Accountant echoes A Working Man with its lead character living under the radar, only to be pulled back into chaos when protecting an innocent person unveils dark truths.
Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video
Interested viewers can watch A Working Man on Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV+.