7 action movies to watch if you loved A Working Man

A Working Man is a 2025 American action thriller directed by David Ayer, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sylvester Stallone. Adapted from Chuck Dixon’s 2014 novel Levon’s Trade, the film stars Jason Statham, Michael Peña, and David Harbour.

Ad

Released on March 28, 2025, the story follows Levon Cade—a former Royal Marine Commando now working in construction—who springs into action when Jenny, the daughter of a close-knit family he works with, is kidnapped.

As he dives deeper into a violent underworld to rescue her, Levon must confront a deadly criminal network and put everything on the line to protect those he calls family.

If viewers liked A Working Man for its themes of justice, one-man vengeance, and a hero fighting to protect the innocent, here are seven other action thrillers with a similar edge.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

The Equalizer and 6 other action movies to watch if one loved A Working Man

1) The Equalizer (2014)

Similar to A Working Man, The Equalizer centers on a quiet man with a violent past who can’t ignore injustice. (Image via Apple TV+)

The Equalizer (2014) is an action-thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua, inspired by the 1980s television series. Denzel Washington stars as Robert McCall, a Bostonian with a secret history as a Marine and DIA spy.

Ad

Living a quiet life working in a hardware store, McCall is pulled back into action when a young woman he knows is attacked. This incident prompts him to confront the Russian mafia and use his deadly skills to deliver justice.

Much like A Working Man, The Equalizer centers on a quiet man with a violent past who can’t ignore injustice. When someone he cares about is hurt, he unleashes his lethal skills to defend the defenseless.

Ad

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video, Netflix

2) John Wick (2014)

John Wick turns loss into fuel for a deadly comeback (Image via Apple TV+)

John Wick is a 2014 action thriller written by Derek Kolstad and directed by Chad Stahelski. Keanu Reeves stars as an ex-hitman who returns to the hitman world for revenge against those who murdered his dog—his late wife's last gift to him.

Ad

Once a retired mythic assassin, John avenges, setting off a lethal chain of events compelling him to confront enemies of his own history. With nothing to lose, John brings back his former self in an unstoppable quest for justice.

If viewers appreciated A Working Man for its personal motivation and retaliation, John Wick channels a similar fury—where loss becomes the catalyst for a deadly comeback.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video, Netflix

Ad

3) Taken (2008)

Taken follows a father determined to rescue his daughter (Image via Prime Video)

Taken (2008) is an action-thriller directed by Pierre Morel and co-written with Luc Besson. Liam Neeson stars as Bryan Mills, a retired CIA agent with a countdown to save his daughter from kidnappers, who abduct her on her vacation in France.

Ad

With his experience and contacts, he traces a path in the criminal world, lacking any limits at all to get her back home in time before it is too late.

Fans of A Working Man will find familiar ground in Taken, where a determined father stops at nothing to rescue his daughter, mirroring Levon Cade’s relentless pursuit.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video, Netflix

4) Wrath of Man (2021)

Statham stars as "H," a cash truck driver in Los Angeles (Image via Apple TV+)

Wrath of Man (2021) is an action thriller directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Jason Statham. Statham plays “H,” a quiet new cash truck driver in L.A. whose deadly precision during a heist raises suspicions about his mysterious past and hidden motives.

Ad

In Los Angeles, an armored truck robbery sets off a chain of violent events told in four acts. Patrick Hill (Statham) joins a security company, but when a robbery occurs, he reveals deadly precision and raises suspicions.

As the story unfolds, Hill's true identity and motives are revealed—he is hunting the people responsible for a personal tragedy tied to a past heist.

In Wrath of Man, Jason Statham plays a man whose quiet job hides a deeper, vengeful mission—similar to his role in A Working Man, where his true abilities emerge in the face of danger.

Ad

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

5) Nobody (2021)

Bob Odenkirk plays a dad who reverts to his violent past to protect his family (Image via Apple TV+)

Nobody (2021) is an action thriller directed by Ilya Naishuller and stars Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, a seemingly ordinary dad forced to revive his deadly past after his family is threatened.

Ad

Hutch Mansell leads a peaceful, humble life with his family—until there is a burglary that stirs up a suppressed, more sinister side of his history. Considered a failure for being unable to defend himself, Hutch finally unleashes his deadly abilities during a vicious battle and is pursued by an influential crime organization.

Nobody reflects A Working Man in its portrayal of an unassuming man forced to tap into a violent past to protect his family, turning domestic life into a battlefield.

Ad

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video, Peacock

6) Jack Reacher (2012)

Jack Reacher stars Tom Cruise as a former Army Major solving a sniper case (Image via Apple TV+)

Jack Reacher (2012) is an action thriller starring Tom Cruise as a former Army major and a detective who returns to help solve a deadly sniper case. The film is based on Lee Child's novel One Shot and also features Rosamund Pike, Werner Herzog, and Robert Duvall.

Ad

A shooter kills five in Pittsburgh in what appears to be a random attack. James Barr, a former military sniper, is quickly named the suspect. But when ex-military investigator Jack Reacher arrives, it is not to clear Barr—but to make sure justice is served.

Much like Levon Cade in A Working Man, Jack Reacher is a lone operator drawn into a dangerous situation where his tactical mind and combat prowess expose a conspiracy.

Ad

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) The Accountant (2016)

Ben Affleck plays an autistic accountant who uncovers criminal finances (Image via Netflix)

The Accountant (2016) is an action thriller directed by Gavin O'Connor and stars Ben Affleck as Christian Wolff. He is an autistic certified public accountant who gets information on crooked accounting for criminal syndicates.

Ad

Wolff lives two different lives—working for brutal criminal syndicates by balancing their books and living a peaceful life in Illinois. When he is hired to audit a robotics company after financial irregularities surface, his investigation quickly turns deadly.

The Accountant echoes A Working Man with its lead character living under the radar, only to be pulled back into chaos when protecting an innocent person unveils dark truths.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

Ad

Interested viewers can watch A Working Man on Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More