A Working Man soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

A Working Man was released on March 28, 2025, in the US through Amazon MGM Studios and worldwide through Warner Bros. Pictures. Directed by David Ayer, it features Jason Statham, Michael Peña, and David Harbour. The film is based on Chuck Dixon's 2014 novel Levon's Trade, and the screenplay was co-written by Ayer and Sylvester Stallone.

Ad

The movie is about Levon Cade, who used to be in the Royal Marine Commando and now leads a construction crew. Jenny Garcia, the Garcia family's teenage daughter, is taken by Russian traffickers. Levon steps in and uses his skills to save Jenny and break up the criminal network that did this.

Composed by Jared Michael Fry, the soundtrack complements the film’s action-packed narrative. The total number of songs in the movie is 49.

Ad

Trending

A Working Man soundtrack: List of all songs in the movie

Expand Tweet

Ad

A Working Man features a dynamic soundtrack that connects with the film’s high-octane scenes. Below is the complete track listing:

A Working Man Main Title – 3:46

Captain Save A H*e – 2:59

Father and Daughter – 1:27

She Looks Like You – 1:13

Attrition Warfare – 1:41

New Apartment – 0:42

Apartment Cade Theme – 0:45

Creepers – 1:43

Abduction – 0:40

Find Jenny – 2:35

Fire Pit Talk – 1:35

Gunny and Levon Talk – 1:35

Moonlight Sonata Recital – 2:09

Steakout at Skips – 0:54

Pearl Earing – 1:59

Do You Lie Johnny – 2:54

Blanket of Accomplishments – 1:16

Dead Russians – 3:35

Follow Volo – 1:46

Cade Hikes – 1:55

Who Are You Dimi – 1:28

Father, Condolences – 1:50

Jenny Eat Your Food – 3:07

Pervert – 1:02

Cade Invited to Meeting – 1:13

Forces of Good Work Quietly – 2:33

Big Potatoes – 1:33

Levon Leaves With Case – 1:04

Levon Gets Hunted – 3:30

Van Fight – 3:01

Morgue – 1:37

Stitches – 0:42

We Met For Five Minutes (Jared Michael Fry & Wayne Ingram) – 2:23

Yoga – 0:26

House Fire – 4:08

All Roads (Jared Michael Fry & Wayne Ingram) – 2:01

Love You Daddy – 1:21

Jenny Escapes – 4:38

Bodyguard Slayer – 2:00

Why Her – 1:34

Say That Again – 2:40

Cade Moving In – 4:55

Seraphins – 3:48

Free Jenny – 1:38

197 Bluetooth – 2:09

Jenny and Levon Ride Off – 1:13

We Will Kill You – 1:00

Family Reunion – 1:13

Welcome Home

Ad

Plot of the movie

Expand Tweet

Ad

Levon Cade, a former Royal Marine Commando who now works as a construction foreman, is the main character of A Working Man. The family that runs the business Levon works for is close to him.

The teenage daughter of his boss, Jenny Garcia, is taken by a Russian trafficking group led by Symon Kharchenko, which puts his life in danger. The criminals, who are mostly involved in trafficking people, are after Jenny, and things get worse as they try to sell her to different people.

Ad

The police can't make much progress, so Levon decides to do something about it himself. Using what he learned in the military, he gets into the gang by pretending to be a dealer and getting close to Wolo Kolisnyk's son.

Also read: The Life List ending explained: Who does Alex finally end up with?

Along the way, Levon gets into fights with the traffickers, including some Bratva members, and finds out about Jenny's life in a dark and dangerous world. As Levon moves up in the criminal organization, he faces many dangerous situations, including Danya and Vanko, Symon's sons, who are always after him.

Ad

Jenny's life is in danger, so Levon has to find his way through a web of lies and danger to get her home safely.

About the music composer

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jared Michael Fry, the music composer of A Working Man, has an impressive body of work and has been nominated for an Emmy. He has worked on movies like The Flash and Red Notice, as well as action thrillers like Thirteen Lives and The Invisible Man.

Also read: Screamboat: Everything we know so far

A Working Man is running in theaters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback