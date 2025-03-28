Marie Antoinette season 2: Full list of cast and characters explored

Marie Antoinette season 2 is the second installment of the period drama based on the life of the eponymous last Queen of France ahead of the French Revolution of 1789-99. Deborah Davis created the show, which premiered on the PBS network in the United States on March 19, 2023.

The first season comprised eight episodes and showed Antoinette’s journey from being the archduchess of Austria to getting married to the French Dauphin, Louis XVI, prior to his ascension to the throne. The season concluded with Antoinette bearing Louis a daughter and a son, thus securing an heir for the royal lineage.

After a break of two years, Marie Antoinette season 2 is back on PBS from March 23, 2025. The installment will continue to have eight episodes, airing every Sunday through May 11. Antoinette faces financial crises, royal scandals, and a looming revolt this season as she attempts to reshape the role of the Queen within the French monarch.

Exploring the cast of Marie Antoinette season 2

1) Emilia Schüle as Marie Antoinette

Emilia Schüle as Marie Antoinette in Marie Antoinette season 2 (Image via YouTube/@WPBS-Tv)

The Russian-born German actress Emilia Schüle reprises the titular role in Marie Antoinette season 2. As Antoinette, Schüle embodied the transformation of a teenager struggling with the royal grandeur of Versailles to the assertive Queen of France.

Born in 1992, Schüle made her television debut in 2006 and has reportedly starred in over 50 features and series. Her recent works include Wunderschöner (2025), Die Ironie des Lebens (2024), and Wunderschön (2022).

2) Louis Cunningham as Louis XVI

British actor Louis Cunningham returns to Marie Antoinette season 2 as Louis XVI, the young ruler of France. Introduced in the series as a teenage Dauphin who struggled to build a relationship with his wife Antoinette and was reluctant to take over the throne from his grandfather, Louis XV, the new installment finds Louis XVI taking on new challenges as a king, a husband, and a father, as the French Revolution looms nearer.

An Oxford University graduate, Marie Antoinette is the first project with Cunningham in a leading role. He was previously seen playing Lord Corning in the Netflix series Bridgerton (2022).

3) Maximilien Seweryn as Cardinal Rohan

French actor Maximilien Seweryn is among the new additions to the cast of Marie Antoinette season 2. He plays the role of the Cardinal de Rohan, a member of the clergy who is determined to get into the good graces of Antoinette.

Trained at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama, Seweryn is known for his roles in projects such as Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017), Fearless (2017), and Berlin Station (2016).

4) Freya Mavor as Jeanne

Freya Mavor joins the cast of Marie Antoinette season 2 as Jeanne de la Motte, a schemer with royal blood who is not part of the monarchy. As such, she is prepared to take risks in the hope of grand rewards.

Mavor is an actor, writer, and director who has worked on projects across the UK, France, and the USA. She starred in films such as The Emperor of Paris (2018) and Sunshine of Leith (2013).

5) Jack Archer as Provence

Jack Archer reprises his role of Comte de Provence, the jealous and scheming younger brother of King Louis XVI, in Marie Antoinette season 2.

The actor is previously known for starring in television series such as The Bay (2019), Franklin (2024), and Virdee (2025).

6) Roxane Duran as Josephine

Josephine, the wife and scheming partner of Provence, is played in the series by French actress Roxane Duran.

The actor is known for her work in films, television, and theater. She made her debut in the 2009 film The White Ribbon, which won Palme d’or at Cannes. Her other works include Riviera (2017-20), The Cursed (2021), and Interview with the Vampire (2024).

Supporting cast of Marie Antoinette season 2

The second installment of Marie Antoinette features a talented ensemble of supporting cast members, with some of the prominent ones listed below:

Oscar Lesage (The Substance, Bardot) returns as Louis Philippe II aka Chartres

Jasmine Blackborow (The Gentlemen, Shadow and Bone) returns as Marie Thérèse Louise of Savoy, Princesse de Lamballe

Liah O’Prey (Mary Queen of Scots, A Man of Action) joins the cast as Yolande de Polastron, Countess de Polignac

New episodes of Marie Antoinette season 2 air every Sunday on PBS.

