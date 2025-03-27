"It's not that deep"— Internet reacts to Bebe Rexha saying she can't be in a relationship with guys "in their soft girl era"

Bebe Rexha, known for her song Meant to Be, recently sparked a social media debate with her views on modern relationships and gender roles. On March 27, the American singer posted an Instagram Story that read:

"I really wanna be in my soft girl era, but I can't because all the men on planet are in their soft girl era right now. And someone's gotta be the man."

A few minutes later, Bebe Rexha followed up with a video from her car, further explaining her thoughts:

"I'm all about guys being in touch with their feminine side, like I love that for you, but it's hard to be in your Soft Girl era… when all the guys are in their Soft Girl eras — like, do I gotta be the boyfriend and the girlfriend?"

Her remarks quickly went viral, drawing a mix of criticism and support from fans and social media users. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to weigh in on her statement, debating the shifting dynamics of gender roles in relationships.

"Girl lmao it's not that deep," one X user commented.

"“I’m all about guys being in touch with their feminine side” then proceeds to say the opposite Lmao, remarked another user.

"This like going to a restaurant and ordering pasta and then complaining when they give you spaghetti instead of fettuccini even though you didnt specify which pasta you wanted :| just find someone who aligns with you ?", said one user

The reactions to Bebe Rexha's comments varied from dismissive and critical to supportive, with some mocking her stance, others questioning modern masculinity, and a few defending traditional gender roles.

"Thank god she's bringing back manly men.. I was getting scared once straight male celebrities started painting their finger nails, especially during quarantine … like…. Just be a boy omg," an X user commented.

"You just gotta find that in between because i promise you that you don't want a guy that's too into the idea of masculinity where they're borderline misogynistic," another user said.

"A celebrity finally said something sensible, All the soy boys in the comments are fuming," a user remarked.

Bebe Rexha's family and past relationship

Bebe Rexha grew up in a close-knit Albanian-American household that significantly shaped her life and career. Her mother, Bukurije Rexha, was a dedicated homemaker, while her father, Flamur Rexha, worked tirelessly to support the family, as reported by BuzzFeed on February 24, 2025.

Flamur emigrated from Albania to New York at 21 in pursuit of better opportunities. Although of Albanian heritage, her mother was born and raised in the United States, creating a blend of cultural influences that deeply impacted Bebe's identity and artistic journey.

She was previously in a long-term relationship with filmmaker and cinematographer Keyan Safyari. The couple reportedly began dating in 2020 but eventually split in 2023. Their breakup became public after Rexha shared her thoughts on social media, hinting at relationship struggles, including alleged body-shaming issues, as reported by 15MinuteNews on August 1, 2023.

Bebe Rexha is currently focusing on her music career, having recently released her latest single, Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da), on May 17, 2024. The track marks the beginning of a new dance-oriented era for the singer following her 2023 album, Bebe, as stated by People on May 20, 2024.

