"Things must change or I'm telling all of my truths" — Bebe Rexha calls out the music industry, threatens to lay bare the truth 

On July 2, 2024, Bebe Rexha took to X to lash out against the music industry, airing out her frustrations to her online audience. The singer and songwriter, who has been in the industry for over a decade, threatened to expose "the good the bad and the ugly" truths if things didn't change.

"I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I’ve been so quiet for the longest time. I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I’ve been silence and PUNISHED by this industry Things must change or I’m telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly," she tweeted.

She added that her frustration came from a place of sadness, not anger. The singer, currently in London, alluded to feeling hopeless and was only cheered up by meeting fans, adding they gave her the strength to go on.

Bebe Rexha also responded to a few tweets from fans asking why she didn't speak the truth, claiming the industry would "punish" her. It is unclear what specifically happened to cause Bebe Rexha's recent frustrations with the music industry.

Bebe Rexha called the music industry out for being toxic in 2021

This is not the first time Bebe Rexha has alluded to the unhealthy side of the music industry. In a May 2021 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Rexha blamed the industry for fueling competitiveness and jealousy among female artists.

"I don’t like being jealous. As a woman in this industry, I was taught this competitiveness, and when I wrote the song I was going through that — comparing myself to everybody, which is so unhealthy," she said.

When questioned if the competition ever got toxic, Bebe Rexha replied, "Are you kidding me? It’s the most toxic industry there is." She added that working in the music scene in LA was like a game.

Rexha "discovered the truth" about the business after she was allegedly unceremoniously dropped as the vocalist from Black Cards, an electronic band formed by Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz in 2010.

She added that Wentz didn't personally call her to tell her, saying she received a call from management who said, “Pete no longer wants you in the band.” While she and Wentz have smoothed things out over the years, Bebe Rexha claimed she was depressed for a while, adding in the same interview:

"I’m not gonna be a d*ck about it. But that was a really tough moment for me. I was depressed for years but I didn’t know it. At that time I didn’t have a therapist. My dad would force me out of the house during the winter to take walks with him."

Born in 1989 in Brooklyn, New York, Bebe Rexha has written songs for various artists, including Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas. She also received songwriting credits on Eminem and Rihanna's 2013 song Monster, which took home the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

According to IMDb, the singer signed with Warner Records in 2013 and released her debut extended play, I Don't Wanna Grow Up, in 2015. Her debut album, Expectations, came out in 2018. Since then, she has released two more albums, Better Mistakes in 2021 and Bebe in 2023. Her newest single, I'm The Drama, came out on June 28, 2024.

