At the recent Coachella festival, RAYE, the British singer and songwriter, spoke with Rolling Stone on April 15 about the dire state of songwriter compensation in the music industry.

"Evil, manipulative, nasty things are happening."

The artist highlighted the severe financial struggles faced by talented songwriters who, despite their significant contributions to popular music, are unable to make ends meet.

RAYE's plea for fair treatment

RAYE (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

During her interview with Rolling Stone after Coachella, RAYE revealed the stark disparities in compensation within the music industry, particularly affecting those from working-class backgrounds. She pointed out the harsh reality that while the audience at Coachella enjoys the lyrics and melodies they love, the creators of these works are often left financially destitute.

"This is an industry based on songs. We’re all here at Coachella essentially to watch songs we love, hear the lyrics and the melodies that we love. And there are some incredibly, stupidly, ridiculously talented people who can’t pay their rent who are writing the songs. And it’s incorrect, and it’s wrong. It is just evil if I’m going to be transparent"

She went on to criticize the industry practices that pressure songwriters into accepting unfavorable contracts, threatening to shelf their work if they do not comply.

She even explained a common practice where songwriters are coerced and "manipulated" into signing away their rights for minimal compensation.

RAYE also shared insights into the breakdown of royalty distribution, illustrating how skewed it is against songwriters.

"Every single song that's released in the world, there are 100 royalty points. The label will take, say, 80 points. The artist, in a good deal, will take maybe 20, 15, or maybe 12 and then producers get four points, but it has to come out of the artist's points. And the songwriter doesn’t even get one point"

RAYE further detailed the manipulative tactics prevalent in the music industry, expressing her frustration with how songwriters are coerced into unfavorable agreements. She explained a specific practice that songwriters often face,

"We’re going to use the song that you wrote. If you don’t approve your 10 percent split right now and approve the fact that you will be getting no master royalty points — if you don’t sign this agreement right now — the song's not going to come out. We’re not going to use it. All your hard work will go to waste."

RAYE also highlighted the often overlooked basic needs of songwriters. She emphasized the importance of providing fundamental human rights within the industry, suggesting that songwriters deserve a standard of care that includes covering essential expenses such as food and travel.

RAYE argued that when songwriters arrive to work, whether it's for writing sessions or pitches, the very least the industry could do is ensure their basic logistical needs are met. This, she implies, is a matter of basic decency and respect that should be afforded to every professional, reflecting a broader call for dignity and support for creatives contributing to the industry’s success.

Lastly, RAYE addressed the economic barriers that prevent talented individuals from lower economic backgrounds from pursuing songwriting. She posed a question about the accessibility of the songwriting profession by stating,

“Are we saying now that if you’re rich and you come from wealth and from money that you can be a songwriter because you can keep yourself afloat? You can do it for passion for the love?”

RAYE's recent concert at London's O2 Arena

RAYE's concert at London's O2 Arena on March 15, 2024, marked a major milestone in her career as she was supported by a 90-member ensemble that included the Heritage Orchestra and Flames Collective.

The show was centered around her debut album My 21st Century Blues, complete with orchestral arrangements. The audience could be seen experiencing a range of emotions as she performed deeply personal songs, including Ice Cream Man, which she sang through tears due to its heavy emotional backstory.

Her debut album, My 21st Century Blues, garnered widespread acclaim and led to a record-breaking night at the 2024 Brit Awards, where she won six awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback