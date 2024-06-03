"Why pay money to do this?" – Internet reacts as Bebe Rexha has the audience escorted out for throwing things at her on stage again

Over the weekend, singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha performed at the Summer Fun Days Showcase concert in the Titletown District of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

However, midway through her performance, some of the members of the audience began throwing objects at her on stage. As a result, Bebe Rexha asked the venue security to escort them out and told the crowd how the disrupters were not “up our vibe.”

The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media and revealed the Me, Myself, & I songstress further addressing the audience, saying:

“If you wanna hit me in the face… I pressed charges to the other guy – I would love to become richer.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Netizens are also reacting to the viral footage, with the majority slamming the concertgoers for trying to disrupt Rexha’s show and seemingly trying to harm her. Others extended support for the singer.

For instance, Reddit user @HathorOfWindAndMagic took to the comment section of r/Fauxmoi’s post and wrote:

“Why and how did this become a thing? Every week there’s a story of people throwing things at musicians. Why pay money to do this? I really don’t understand. It’s so nonsensical to me.”

A netizen calling out Rexha fans for throwing objects at her. (Image via Reddit/ HathorOf WindAndMagic)

Here are some more reactions from X.

“People are STILL doing this. And why [do] they keep doing this to Bebe Rexha of all people? She don’t be doing anything but singing her little songs. Leave her alone please!” a person wrote.

“Bebe is literally the sweetest human being ever, she deserves better ‘fans’ than this,” another person wrote.

“Throwing things at Bebe Rexha makes literally no sense. She’s unproblematic & sweet,” a person wrote.

“Can they give this woman a break omg,” another person wrote.

“People really need to learn morals and etiquettes,” an individual wrote.

“This is really ridiculous. If you don’t like an artist or a person, this is not the way to go about it at all,” another individual wrote.

“Again? Poor Bebe,” a netizen wrote.

Notably, this was not the first time people have thrown objects at the singer during her performance.

Expand Tweet

Bebe Rexha needed stitches after a fan threw a cell phone at her in 2023

Bebe Rexha was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan, New York City in July 2023 when she was hit on the face, right above her left eyebrow, when a member of the audience threw a cell phone at her on stage, in the middle of a song. It was part of her Best F*n Night of My Life Tour.

The 34-year-old was immediately escorted off stage and attended by the medical staff. Later, she was taken to a local hospital where she underwent multiple stitches. Bebe Rexha shared, “I’m good” via an Instagram post two days later, showing her black eye and injury in a selfie.

A 27-year-old New Jersey-based man named Nicholas Malvagna was arrested in the wake of the incident and was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree and a count of attempted assault by the NYPD.

Upon his arrest, he confessed that he threw the phone as he thought it would be “funny.” In February 2024, it was reported that Bebe Rexha might be looking at dropping her charges following Malvagna’s 40-day community service and zero jail time. He is next set to appear before the court on June 20, 2024, for his ongoing trial.