Bebe Rexha calls G-Eazy an "ungrateful loser" after being approached for a collaboration, claims she gave him his only hit

Bebe Rexha publicly called out her one-time collaborator G-Eazy, saying that she won’t be working with him again after alleging that the singer treated her poorly after releasing their duet in 2015.

In a screenshot of a text message thread shared to the pop singer’s Instagram Story (now deleted), someone named Joanna asked her whether she would be open to “shooting a social content” with the Oakland rapper when she’s in New York. However, Bebe Rexha wasn’t having any of it and tagged G-Eazy in her response, bypassing the messenger.

She wrote:

“@g_eazy you have my number. Why don’t you text me and ask me yourself you stuck up ungrateful loser.”

She also publicly called out G-Eazy for his poor treatment of her before, alleging that she knows incriminating things about the rapper.

“You’re lucky people are liking you again. Cause I could go in on all the shit*y things you’ve done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit.”

The pop singer concluded her public call-out by saying that she won’t be collaborating with him again, simply writing:

“Btw the answer is no. Hope you good.”

The two musicians collaborated one time in Me, Myself, & I in 2015, which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in November, before peaking at No.7 in March the following year.

Bebe Rexha and G Eazy's ‘musical’ relationship explored

Before Bebe Rexha publicly called out G-Eazy on Instagram, they were “kind of on the same wavelength,” at least according to the singer-songwriter. Following their hit song, the pop singer was openly expressing that she enjoyed working with the rapper.

Talking about G-Eazy, she told HipHopDX in 2017 on the red carpet of Zedd’s fundraising concert:

“It’s interesting, we’re like the same person. We’re both 27. We both went to school for music management. We love music. I think we’re just kind of on the same wavelength when it comes to just wanting to be iconic.”

Bebe Rexha also gushed about her collaboration with the rapper, adding:

“Working with him is just such an incredible energy and chemistry. I think we have an amazing chemistry when it comes to music.”

At one point, they were rumored to be dating, but neither of them ever confirmed any romantic relationship.

Moreover, the singer-songwriter revealed to Kiss FM in 2017 that she hadn’t had any boyfriend since she broke up with her ex Alex in 2015. Considering the timeline, any romantic relationship between the pop singer and the rapper is most likely only a rumor.

It’s been about nine years since Bebe Rexha and G-Eazy collaborated. But with the pop singer’s latest heated post, it’s safe to say the two musicians won’t be working on any smash hits soon.

