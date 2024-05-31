"I needed to finally give myself a break" — G-Eazy answers one of the top Googled questions regarding his music career

G-Eazy managed to build a successful career for himself over the years. However, the artist's fans have been frequently trying to know why he is not releasing a big project for a long time. His last album, These Things Happen Too, was released in 2021 and reached the 19th spot on the US Billboard 200.

The Oakland, California native recently appeared for an interview on the podcast, Steve-O's Wild Ride! on May 30, 2024, revealing the reasons behind his absence.

G-Eazy recalled the best time of his career, saying that he delivered three albums that were certified platinum. He then disclosed that his mother suddenly passed away in 2021 and the COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot of things due to which he decided to start from scratch. He added:

"I needed to finally give myself a break and take some pressure off of the cycle of releasing music. And that comes at a risk."

He further stated that he read a few comments where one of them mentioned that he "fell off". He referred to the same by saying:

"I should not have done this, don't ever Google yourself. One of the top suggested [questions] was 'Is G-Eazy' still making music?' I was just like, 'F*ck y'all! F*ck y'all!'"

G-Eazy has revealed the official title of his new album: Latest projects and other details explained

During his recent conversation on Steve-O's Wild Ride!, the Alone at Night star disclosed the title of his upcoming album—Freak Show. However, he did not reveal anything else about the project, including a release date.

He also spoke to Something About Rocks for their print issue last year and hinted towards the album by saying:

"My intentions are clear. I want to reclaim the spot that was mine and I'm coming for it with aggressive, direct intention, but you have to balance that with humility and self-awareness as well."

G-Eazy even recalled the time he first visited Paris after leaving America with his mother at a very young age. He revealed that his mother used to talk about Paris most of the time and wanted to take him throughout the place so that he could know more about its history, art, and architecture.

Also known as Gerald Earl Gillum, his latest single titled Femme Fatale was released in April this year. The song, which featured female rappers Coi Leray and Kalii, gained recognition for featuring a sample of another single Heaven and Hell Is On Earth by 20th Century Steel Band.

According to RCARecords, Gerald described Femme Fatale as a song that speaks about "empowerment and s*x positivity." He also stated that he was willing to bring a song that would include two perfect female voices from a different perspective.

The 35-year-old has released six albums so far and his debut album, The Epidemic LP, was released back in 2008.