"If anyone is uzi it’s doja cat" — Coi Leray faces backlash from fans after the rapper called herself "female UZI"

Rapper and singer Coi Leray recently received backlash on social media after she dubbed herself the "female UZI," referring to the renowned American rapper Lil Uzi Vert. On May 7, the Huddy singer took to social media to post:

"I feel like I’m the female UZI out of the rap girlies . Top influential , versatile and can’t figure me out," she tweeted.

The tweet was accompanied by three photos of the 26-year-old rapper wearing bright orange gloves, a grey sports bra, and shorts, showing off her new tattoo on the side of her ribs.

While the young singer was seemingly self-assured in her proclamations, a majority of her fans seemed to disagree with her take, with one person tweeting:

"if anyone is uzi it’s doja cat ngl, you still secci tho"

More people continued to mock her, saying that her songs were barely rememberable and accusing her of co-opting Uzi's music.

"sis it’s ns but the only song we rmbr is no more parties & we barley even rmbr that," one person tweeted.

"i knew you were trying to take his sound & make it yours .. STOP THAT !! CUT IT OUT !!" another added.

"Let me block her," a third said.

"Ain’t nobody ever screamed, “Yeah, turn that new Coi on..”. Nobody. You have the versatility of Flo-Rida when it comes to making H&M and Target music. We can’t figure you out because we don’t care enough, beloved," tweeted another person.

"Coi, I love you and everything about you but you aint had a run close to 2019 uzi," said another.

A rare few came to Coi Leray's defense, claiming that they believed her and that she was right.

"@coi_leray keep going lil mama I see you," tweeted a supporter.

"They hating but you right," added another.

Coi Leray weighed on in the female hip-hop feuds on X

Coi Leray started her career in 2018 and is a frequent presence on X, tweeting several times daily. On April 27, the singer and rapper gave her two cents about the hip-hop spats between female rappers, theorizing that labels were behind female controversy.

"Idk if you ask me it seem like these labels are behind the female controversy. They see it helps push the music , I wouldn’t be surprised if they the ones behind the fan pages."

Coi Leray also wondered if female pop stars had the same number of feuds as female rappers and why the latter were "beefing" considering most weren't even "from the same hoods."

Coi Leray has been embroiled in hip-hop feuds many a time, recently with rapper Nicki Minaj. In 2022, the two rappers were expected to release a collaboration titled Blick Blick. However, Minaj pulled out of the collab after Coi Leray's father, record producer and rapper Benzino, unwittingly leaked the news of the collab ahead of time.

According to US Weekly, Nicki Minaj agreed to the collab again after things were smoothed out between the two rappers, saying:

“a private convo [with] Coi and that’s what changed my mind. I just felt bad that she was robbed of telling the world in her own way [at] her own time.”

Blick Blick was released on March 18, 2022, and peaked at 37 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song was part of Leray's debut studio album Trendsetter which was released the following month in April 2022.