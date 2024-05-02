"Sharing the same DNA and blood doesn't make us family" - Coi Leray slams Benzino, claims she wants nothing to do with him

On May 1, rapper and singer Coi Leray took to X to share that she wants “nothing to do” with her estranged father, record executive and hip-hop artist Benzino. She made a series of posts slamming him. In one of them, she wrote –

“Sharing the same DNA and blood DOESN’T make us FAMILY. Loyalty, boundaries, respect, teaching, guidance, love, patience, [and] encouragement MAKES US FAMILY.”

Her posts came in the wake of Benzino’s viral remarks on the podcast We In Miami, where he recently stated that everybody deserves a second chance, including serious offenders such as R. Kelly, who is currently serving three decades of prison sentence.

Expand Tweet

Coi Leray claims that she hasn’t spoken to her father Benzino in a year

On Wednesday, New Jersey rap artist Coi Leray shared four posts on her X account, giving insight into her current relationship status with her father Benzino amid their months-long feud.

“I want everybody to know I want nothing to do with anything my father has going on. I haven’t spoken to him in over a year and I don’t condone or respect any of them interviews he got going on,” she wrote in one of the posts.

Coi Leray added that she doesn’t respect any of her father’s decisions and “really want nothing to do with him.” The 26-year-old urged people not to think of her when they “see him.”

In another post, she explained how values such as loyalty, respect, boundaries, patience, love, and positive influence make families, rather than sharing the same blood and DNA. The Now or Never rapper also asked people to keep her away from anyone trying to “get their lick back.”

“I can’t wait to have a kid one day. I can’t wait to look her/ him in the eye and tell them how much I love them,” Coi Leray wrote in conclusion.

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time Coi Leray called out her father. In November 2023, she appeared on the podcast Angie Martinez IRL and claimed that Benzino was “envious” of her success, and their relationship was at a “rocky” stage.

In response, The Source Magazine founder took to his Instagram a couple of days later and countered his daughter’s remarks. He blamed the social media culture for messing up the minds of the young generation such as Coi, and asked how he could be jealous of someone whom he “raised, nurtured, provided for, influenced, and loved very dearly.”

The former Mad Men member also said he was tired of Leray “pushing a false narrative,” and called her “embarrassing and sad.” The EC2 singer replied to her father saying he was “creating craziness for no reason.”

Expand Tweet

Before that, in 2022, Coi Leray alleged that she and her mother split from Benzino and that she had a difficult upbringing as she was compelled to drop out of school and provide for her family at the age of 16.

She further claimed that her absentee father was broke and threatened to stop her from telling their life stories. The same year, the Baby Don’t Hurt Me singer also clarified that she has had no beef with her father’s longtime rival, rapper Eminem, who shaded her alongside Benzino in the diss track Doomsday Pt. 2 which he composed with Lyrical Lemonade.