G-Eazy ‘Freak Show’ World Tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

By Kaushal S.
Modified Jun 07, 2024 12:58 GMT
SiriusXM and Pandora Present Sway Fest 2019
G-Eazy is returning to the global stage this year with a headlining outing called the ‘Freak Show’ World Tour. The fall tour comes on the heels of the singer's upcoming album, Freak Show, set to release this summer on June 21.

The international outing supporting the Freak Show album kicks off in California on October 24, covering over 21 North American cities. The tour will extend to Europe and Australia in 2025, covering over 19 global cities.

The North American section's tickets can be booked through the Livenation.com presale, which begins at 12 p.m. EDT on June 12. The two-day presale can be accessed with the code 'CHORD.' A member-exclusive Ticketmaster presale also goes live at 12 p.m. on June 12.

G-Eazy&#039;s Freak Show World Tour covers cities in North America, Europe, and Australia (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)
The tickets for the European and Australian sections can be booked through the artist presale beginning at 10 a.m. EDT on June 12. Fans can sign up on the rapper's website (g-eazy.com) for the code required to access the presale. The general admission tickets for all tour sections will be available to the public starting at 10 a.m. EDT on June 14 through the rapper's website.

Venues, dates, and more about G-Eazy's ‘Freak Show’ World Tour

G-Eazy will kick off the Freak Show world tour on October 24 with a concert at the Greek Theatre in Berkley. The American rapper will next perform consecutive shows in Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Austin, Houston, St. Petersburg, Atlanta, Raleigh, and Washington, DC.

He will head to Massachusetts on November 14 for the concert at the Roadrunner venue in Boston. G-Eazy's tour in North America will also cover Brooklyn, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, and Boise. The Plastic Dreams singer will host a double concert in Seattle on November 26 and 27 as he wraps up the North American leg of the tour at the Showbox SODO.

Following a festive break, G-Eazy will pick up the Freak Show World Tour next year on January 22 with a concert at the Rockefeller Music Hall in Oslo, Norway. As he continues touring through Europe, the rapper will make stops in Stockholm, Prague, Vienna, Berlin, and Brussels for one-off concerts.

The Breathe singer will head to Paris on February 1 for a lively performance at the Bataclan Theatre. G-Eazy will be busy for the rest of the month with concerts in Utrecht, Cologne, Birmingham, London, Manchester, and Dublin.

The Him & I singer's tour itinerary for Australia will include concerts at Perth's Metro City, Melbourne's Forum Theatre, and Sydney's Enmore Theatre. If there are no further changes, G-Eazy will wrap up the Freak Show World Tour on March 1 as he takes over the stage at the Town Hall in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Freak Show World Tour begins on October 24 (Image via Ser Baffo / Getty Images)
The full list of dates and venues for G-Eazy's ‘Freak Show’ World Tour includes:

  1. October 24 - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkley, California
  2. October 25 - Shrine Expo Hall, Los Angeles, California
  3. October 26 - SOMA, San Diego, California
  4. October 28 - The Van Buren, Phoenix, Arizona
  5. October 30 - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, Texas
  6. November 1 - South Side Ballroom, Dallas, Texas
  7. November 2 - 713 Music Hall, Houston, Texas
  8. November 4 - Avondale Brewing Company, Birmingham, Alabama
  9. November 7 - Jannus Live, St. Petersburg, Florida
  10. November 8 - The Eastern, Atlanta, Georgia
  11. November 9 - The Ritz, Raleigh, North Carolina
  12. November 12 - Echostage, Washington DC
  13. November 14 - Roadrunner, Boston, Massachusetts
  14. November 15 - Brooklyn Paramount, New York
  15. November 16 - Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  16. November 19 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois
  17. November 20 - The Fillmore Minneapolis, Minnesota
  18. November 22 - The Mission Ballroom, Denver, Colorado
  19. November 23 - Rockwell at The Complex, Salt Lake City, Utah
  20. November 24 - Revolution Concert House, Boise, Idaho
  21. November 26 & 27 - Showbox SODO, Seattle, Washington
  22. January 22, 2025 - Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo, Norway
  23. January 23 - Fallan, Stockholm, Sweden
  24. January 24 - Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark
  25. January 26 - Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic
  26. January 27 - Gasometer, Vienna, Austria
  27. January 30 - Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
  28. January 31 - La Madeleine, Brussels, Belgium
  29. February 1, 2025 - Bataclan, Paris, France
  30. February 3 - Ronda TivoliRedenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands
  31. February 4 - Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany
  32. February 6 - O2 Institute Birmingham, ENGLAND
  33. February 7 - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK
  34. February 10 - O2 Ritz Manchester, UK
  35. February 11 - Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland
  36. February 20 - Metro City, Perth, Australia
  37. February 22 - Forum Theatre, Melbourne, Australia
  38. February 25 - Fortitude Music Hall, Fortitude Valley, Australia
  39. February 27 - Enmore Theatre, Sydney, Australia
  40. March 1 - Town Hall, Auckland, New Zealand

Freak Show is the seventh studio album by G-Eazy. The upcoming album will be the first full-length project from the American rapper in the last three years. Freak Show is preceded by the lead single, Femme Fatale, which was released on April 4, 2024.

The album's second single, Anxiety, was released this Thursday, June 6. G-Eazy's upcoming album also comprises Runnin’ Through My Head, Freak Show, Lady K*llers III, and Love You Forever.

