G-Eazy ‘Freak Show’ World Tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

G-Eazy is returning to the global stage this year with a headlining outing called the ‘Freak Show’ World Tour. The fall tour comes on the heels of the singer's upcoming album, Freak Show, set to release this summer on June 21.
The international outing supporting the Freak Show album kicks off in California on October 24, covering over 21 North American cities. The tour will extend to Europe and Australia in 2025, covering over 19 global cities.
The North American section's tickets can be booked through the Livenation.com presale, which begins at 12 p.m. EDT on June 12. The two-day presale can be accessed with the code 'CHORD.' A member-exclusive Ticketmaster presale also goes live at 12 p.m. on June 12.
The tickets for the European and Australian sections can be booked through the artist presale beginning at 10 a.m. EDT on June 12. Fans can sign up on the rapper's website (g-eazy.com) for the code required to access the presale. The general admission tickets for all tour sections will be available to the public starting at 10 a.m. EDT on June 14 through the rapper's website.
Venues, dates, and more about G-Eazy's ‘Freak Show’ World Tour
G-Eazy will kick off the Freak Show world tour on October 24 with a concert at the Greek Theatre in Berkley. The American rapper will next perform consecutive shows in Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Austin, Houston, St. Petersburg, Atlanta, Raleigh, and Washington, DC.
He will head to Massachusetts on November 14 for the concert at the Roadrunner venue in Boston. G-Eazy's tour in North America will also cover Brooklyn, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, and Boise. The Plastic Dreams singer will host a double concert in Seattle on November 26 and 27 as he wraps up the North American leg of the tour at the Showbox SODO.
Following a festive break, G-Eazy will pick up the Freak Show World Tour next year on January 22 with a concert at the Rockefeller Music Hall in Oslo, Norway. As he continues touring through Europe, the rapper will make stops in Stockholm, Prague, Vienna, Berlin, and Brussels for one-off concerts.
The Breathe singer will head to Paris on February 1 for a lively performance at the Bataclan Theatre. G-Eazy will be busy for the rest of the month with concerts in Utrecht, Cologne, Birmingham, London, Manchester, and Dublin.
The Him & I singer's tour itinerary for Australia will include concerts at Perth's Metro City, Melbourne's Forum Theatre, and Sydney's Enmore Theatre. If there are no further changes, G-Eazy will wrap up the Freak Show World Tour on March 1 as he takes over the stage at the Town Hall in Auckland, New Zealand.
The full list of dates and venues for G-Eazy's ‘Freak Show’ World Tour includes:
- October 24 - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkley, California
- October 25 - Shrine Expo Hall, Los Angeles, California
- October 26 - SOMA, San Diego, California
- October 28 - The Van Buren, Phoenix, Arizona
- October 30 - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, Texas
- November 1 - South Side Ballroom, Dallas, Texas
- November 2 - 713 Music Hall, Houston, Texas
- November 4 - Avondale Brewing Company, Birmingham, Alabama
- November 7 - Jannus Live, St. Petersburg, Florida
- November 8 - The Eastern, Atlanta, Georgia
- November 9 - The Ritz, Raleigh, North Carolina
- November 12 - Echostage, Washington DC
- November 14 - Roadrunner, Boston, Massachusetts
- November 15 - Brooklyn Paramount, New York
- November 16 - Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- November 19 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois
- November 20 - The Fillmore Minneapolis, Minnesota
- November 22 - The Mission Ballroom, Denver, Colorado
- November 23 - Rockwell at The Complex, Salt Lake City, Utah
- November 24 - Revolution Concert House, Boise, Idaho
- November 26 & 27 - Showbox SODO, Seattle, Washington
- January 22, 2025 - Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo, Norway
- January 23 - Fallan, Stockholm, Sweden
- January 24 - Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark
- January 26 - Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic
- January 27 - Gasometer, Vienna, Austria
- January 30 - Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
- January 31 - La Madeleine, Brussels, Belgium
- February 1, 2025 - Bataclan, Paris, France
- February 3 - Ronda TivoliRedenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands
- February 4 - Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany
- February 6 - O2 Institute Birmingham, ENGLAND
- February 7 - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK
- February 10 - O2 Ritz Manchester, UK
- February 11 - Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland
- February 20 - Metro City, Perth, Australia
- February 22 - Forum Theatre, Melbourne, Australia
- February 25 - Fortitude Music Hall, Fortitude Valley, Australia
- February 27 - Enmore Theatre, Sydney, Australia
- March 1 - Town Hall, Auckland, New Zealand
Freak Show is the seventh studio album by G-Eazy. The upcoming album will be the first full-length project from the American rapper in the last three years. Freak Show is preceded by the lead single, Femme Fatale, which was released on April 4, 2024.
The album's second single, Anxiety, was released this Thursday, June 6. G-Eazy's upcoming album also comprises Runnin’ Through My Head, Freak Show, Lady K*llers III, and Love You Forever.