G-Eazy ‘Freak Show’ World Tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

G-Eazy is returning to the global stage this year with a headlining outing called the ‘Freak Show’ World Tour. The fall tour comes on the heels of the singer's upcoming album, Freak Show, set to release this summer on June 21.

The international outing supporting the Freak Show album kicks off in California on October 24, covering over 21 North American cities. The tour will extend to Europe and Australia in 2025, covering over 19 global cities.

The North American section's tickets can be booked through the Livenation.com presale, which begins at 12 p.m. EDT on June 12. The two-day presale can be accessed with the code 'CHORD.' A member-exclusive Ticketmaster presale also goes live at 12 p.m. on June 12.

Trending

G-Eazy's Freak Show World Tour covers cities in North America, Europe, and Australia (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

The tickets for the European and Australian sections can be booked through the artist presale beginning at 10 a.m. EDT on June 12. Fans can sign up on the rapper's website (g-eazy.com) for the code required to access the presale. The general admission tickets for all tour sections will be available to the public starting at 10 a.m. EDT on June 14 through the rapper's website.

Venues, dates, and more about G-Eazy's ‘Freak Show’ World Tour

G-Eazy will kick off the Freak Show world tour on October 24 with a concert at the Greek Theatre in Berkley. The American rapper will next perform consecutive shows in Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Austin, Houston, St. Petersburg, Atlanta, Raleigh, and Washington, DC.

He will head to Massachusetts on November 14 for the concert at the Roadrunner venue in Boston. G-Eazy's tour in North America will also cover Brooklyn, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, and Boise. The Plastic Dreams singer will host a double concert in Seattle on November 26 and 27 as he wraps up the North American leg of the tour at the Showbox SODO.

Following a festive break, G-Eazy will pick up the Freak Show World Tour next year on January 22 with a concert at the Rockefeller Music Hall in Oslo, Norway. As he continues touring through Europe, the rapper will make stops in Stockholm, Prague, Vienna, Berlin, and Brussels for one-off concerts.

The Breathe singer will head to Paris on February 1 for a lively performance at the Bataclan Theatre. G-Eazy will be busy for the rest of the month with concerts in Utrecht, Cologne, Birmingham, London, Manchester, and Dublin.

The Him & I singer's tour itinerary for Australia will include concerts at Perth's Metro City, Melbourne's Forum Theatre, and Sydney's Enmore Theatre. If there are no further changes, G-Eazy will wrap up the Freak Show World Tour on March 1 as he takes over the stage at the Town Hall in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Freak Show World Tour begins on October 24 (Image via Ser Baffo / Getty Images)

The full list of dates and venues for G-Eazy's ‘Freak Show’ World Tour includes:

October 24 - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkley, California October 25 - Shrine Expo Hall, Los Angeles, California October 26 - SOMA, San Diego, California October 28 - The Van Buren, Phoenix, Arizona October 30 - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, Texas November 1 - South Side Ballroom, Dallas, Texas November 2 - 713 Music Hall, Houston, Texas November 4 - Avondale Brewing Company, Birmingham, Alabama November 7 - Jannus Live, St. Petersburg, Florida November 8 - The Eastern, Atlanta, Georgia November 9 - The Ritz, Raleigh, North Carolina November 12 - Echostage, Washington DC November 14 - Roadrunner, Boston, Massachusetts November 15 - Brooklyn Paramount, New York November 16 - Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania November 19 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois November 20 - The Fillmore Minneapolis, Minnesota November 22 - The Mission Ballroom, Denver, Colorado November 23 - Rockwell at The Complex, Salt Lake City, Utah November 24 - Revolution Concert House, Boise, Idaho November 26 & 27 - Showbox SODO, Seattle, Washington January 22, 2025 - Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo, Norway January 23 - Fallan, Stockholm, Sweden January 24 - Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark January 26 - Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic January 27 - Gasometer, Vienna, Austria January 30 - Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany January 31 - La Madeleine, Brussels, Belgium February 1, 2025 - Bataclan, Paris, France February 3 - Ronda TivoliRedenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands February 4 - Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany February 6 - O2 Institute Birmingham, ENGLAND February 7 - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK February 10 - O2 Ritz Manchester, UK February 11 - Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland February 20 - Metro City, Perth, Australia February 22 - Forum Theatre, Melbourne, Australia February 25 - Fortitude Music Hall, Fortitude Valley, Australia February 27 - Enmore Theatre, Sydney, Australia March 1 - Town Hall, Auckland, New Zealand

Freak Show is the seventh studio album by G-Eazy. The upcoming album will be the first full-length project from the American rapper in the last three years. Freak Show is preceded by the lead single, Femme Fatale, which was released on April 4, 2024.

The album's second single, Anxiety, was released this Thursday, June 6. G-Eazy's upcoming album also comprises Runnin’ Through My Head, Freak Show, Lady K*llers III, and Love You Forever.