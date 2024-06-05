Sepultura 2024 North American Farewell tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Sepultura is extending the 'Celebrating Life Through Death Tour' and adding a North American leg to the outing. The band took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 4, to reveal the dates of the headlining farewell tour that begins on September 17.

The Brazilian band announced the farewell tour back in December 2023, as they informed fans about their plans to disband. While a firm reason behind the decision was never shared, the band hinted that they had 'reached the end of the road and had chosen to depart.'

As such, North American fans interested in catching Sepultura live for the last time can book their tickets through the Live Nation presale beginning at 11 a.m. MDT on June 5. The two-day presale will be accessible through LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com with the code 'CHORD.'

Ticketmaster will also begin a member-exclusive two-day presale at 11 a.m. MDT on June 5. The tickets for the general public, however, will only be available starting Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. MDT. It is yet to be confirmed if upgraded tickets or VIP packages will be available for the North American leg of the farewell tour.

Venues, supporting artists, and more about Sepultura's North American Farewell tour

Sepultura kicks off the North American leg of the farewell tour on September 17 with a concert at Chicago's Concord Music Hall. Following up the Chicago concert, the Brazilian band will host consecutive shows in Minneapolis, Denver, Salt Lake City, Boise, Seattle, and San Francisco.

The band will also perform headlining concerts at House of Blues in San Diego, Tucson's Rialto Theatre, and The Factory in Dallas. Starting October 2, the Brazilian band will host consecutive shows in Tampa, Atlanta, Raleigh, Baltimore, Maryland, Philadelphia, and Ohio.

Sepultura's fans in Canada can catch the band live on October 9 and 10 at The Rebel in Toronto and Montreal's L'Olympia. The band will head back to Massachusetts on October 11 and perform at the Palladium in Worcester.

If there are no changes to the itinerary, the North American leg will be wrapped up with the final concert at the Palladium in Times Square.

Sepultura will be supported by guests like Agnostic Front, Claustrofobia, and Obituary on the first 17 days of the tour. The guest list will undergo a minor change for the Canadian concerts as Harvest will replace Claustrofobia for the two dates. The São Paulo-based Claustrofobia will be back to support Sepultura in North America for the last two concerts on October 11 and 12.

Sepultura will disband soon after completing the Celebrating Life Through Death Tour (Image via Wagner Meier / Getty Images)

The confirmed dates and venues for Sepultura's tour in North America are:

September 17 - Concord Music Hall, Chicago, Illinois

September 18 - Uptown Theater, Minneapolis, Minnesota

September 20 - The Ogden Theater, Denver, Colorado

September 21 - The Depot, Salt Lake City, Utah

September 22 - Knitting Factory, Boise, Idaho

September 23 - The Showbox SODO, Seattle, Washington

September 25 - The Warfield, San Francisco, California

September 26 - The Novo, Los Angeles, California

September 27 - House Of Blues, San Diego, California

September 28 - Rialto Theatre, Tucson, Arizona

September 30 - The Factory, Dallas, Texas

October 2 - JannusLive, Tampa, Florida

October 3 - Buckhead Theater, Atlanta, Georgia

October 4 - The Ritz, Raleigh, North Carolina

October 5 - Rams Head Live, Baltimore, Maryland

October 6 - Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

October 8 - The Agora Ballroom, Cleveland, Ohio

October 9 - Rebel, Toronto, Ontario

October 10 - L'Olympia, Montreal, Quebec

October 11 - The Palladium, Worcester, Massachusetts

October 12 - The Palladium, Times Square, New York

Sepultura kicked off the 'Celebrating Life Through Death Tour' on March 1, 2024, at Belo Horizonte in Brazil. Set to span over 18 months, the tour has already covered multiple cities in Brazil, Europe, the U.K., and Latin America.

It is not confirmed if the North American leg will be the last of the 'Celebrating Life Through Death Tour' as the band has yet to cover select regions, including Australia and Asia.