Queens of the Stone Age U.S. tour 2024: New dates, venues, and all you need to know 

Queens of the Stone Age is extending the final section of 'The End Is Nero World Tour' with four new United States concert dates. The U.S. leg of the headlining tour now begins on September 28 in Boston and ends on the previously announced date of October 6 in Memphis.

QOTSA kicked off 'The End Is Nero World Tour' in August 2023 to support their eighth studio album, In Times New Roman..., released on June 16, 2023. The ongoing tour was divided into eight legs and has already covered multiple cities across North America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Over a month after wrapping up the tour's European section, Queens of the Stone Age will head to North America on September 28 and perform at Boston's MGM Music Hall. The band will host a successive concert at Bridgeport's Soundside Festival on the previously announced date of September 29.

The last section of The End Is Nero World Tour begins on September 28 (Image via @queensofthestoneage / Instagram)

Following a two-day break, QOTSA will head to Cincinnati, Ohio, on October 1 and take up the stage at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. Following up the Ohio performance will be concerts at Bank Pavillion in Chicago and Breese Stevens Field in Madison.

Tour dates, supporting artists, ticketing details, and more about the Queens of the Stone Age U.S. Tour 2024

Queens of the Stone Age will officially wrap up the final section of the year-long 'The End Is Nero World Tour' in Memphis. The tour's last concert will be performed at the Mempho Music Festival on the previously announced date of October 6.

The full list of the new and previously announced dates for the final section of 'The End Is Nero World Tour' is:

September 28 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts

September 29 - Soundside Festival, Bridgeport, Connecticut (p.a)

October 1 - Andrew J Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

October 2 - Bank Pavillion at Northerly Island, Chicago, Illinois

October 4 - Breese Stevens Field, Madison, Wisconsin

October 6 - Mempho Music Festival, Memphis, Tennessee (p.a)

The duo of VV Mosshart and Jamie Hotel Hince from 'The Kills' will support the Queens of the Stone Age on all four newly announced concert dates in North America.

The performance roster for the previously announced festival dates will include Sublime with Rome, Trey Anastasio & Classic TAB, Norah Jones, Teddy Swims, and more.

The End Is Nero World Tour comes to an end on October 6 in Memphis (Image via Queens of the Stone Age / Facebook)

People interested in catching Queens of the Stone Age live on the newly announced North American dates can book their seats through the artist presale beginning at 10 a.m. EDT on June 4. The sale can be accessed by visiting Ticketmaster and using the code 'OBSCENERY.'

A Live Nation presale for the new dates begins at 10 a.m. EDT on June 6 and can be unlocked with the code 'CHORD.' The general sales for the tour tickets will be open to the public at 10 a.m. EDT on Friday, June 7.

Fans can book general admission tickets by visiting Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the two previously announced festival dates are already available in limited numbers through Ticketmaster and other major ticketing platforms.

The In Times New Roman… was the eighth studio album from the ever-popular Queens of the Stone Age. The Mark Rankin-mixed album comprises tracks such as - Obscenery, Paper Machete, Negative Space, Time & Place, and Made to Parade. The four additional tracks - Carnavoyeur, What the Peephole Say, Sicily, and Straight Jacket Fitting - were also part of the 2023 album.