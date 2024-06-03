EXO’s Suho ‘Su:Home’ 2024 solo tour — New dates, venues, & all we know so far

EXO-singer Suho is extending his ongoing Su:Home 2024 tour with eleven new dates across Asia and the United Arab Emirates. The concerts for the newly announced dates begin on June 22 in Manila, Philippines, and end on October 12 in Nagoya, Japan.

The Yeongdeungpo-born singer has been touring in support of his latest solo mini-album, 1 to 3, which was released last week on May 31. He kicked off his first solo world tour on May 25 at Seoul's Olympic Hall, with a second concert the following day.

For now, Suho is on a short break and will pick up the Su:Home 2024 solo tour on June 22 with the concert at Manilla's Araneta Coliseum. He will continue touring through Asia in July and perform at Taipei Music Center, Bangkok's Paragon Hall, and Kuala Lumpur's Mega Star Arena.

The Su:Home tour covers eleven new dates and venues in Asia and UAE (Image via @weareoneEXO / X)

The EXO singer will head to Jakarta on August 10 for a one-off solo concert at the Tennis Indoor Senayan. He will then head to Dubai on September 20 and perform at The Agenda (venue). After wrapping up the UAE show, Suho will return to Asia on September 27 for two back-to-back concerts at Tokyo's Tachikawa Stage Garden.

Venues, guest artists, and more about EXO Suho's Su:Home Tour 2024

The Bear Hug singer has yet to reveal details about the presale or general sale of tickets for the upcoming tour dates. However, fans can follow his official account @weareoneEXO on X to be first informed about the ticket availability.

The newly announced dates of Suho's Su:Home tour include concerts at:

June 22 - Araneta Coliseum, Manila, Philippines July 6 - AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 10, Hong Kong, China July 13 - Taipei Music Center, Taiwan July 20 - Paragon Hall, Bangkok, Thailand July 28 - Mega Star Arena, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 10 - Tennis Indoor Senayan, Jakarta, Indonesia September 20 - The Agenda, Dubai, United Arab Emirates September 27 & 28 - Tachikawa Stage Garden, Tokyo, Japan October 11 - Fenice Sacay, Osaka, Japan October 12 - Nittera Hall Forest Hall, Nagoya, Japan

EXO's Suho will be on another short break between late September and early October before he picks up the tour on October 11 at Osaka's Fenice Sacay. If there are no changes, he will wrap up the Su:Home tour the next day with the final performance at the Nittera Hall Forest Hall in Nagoya.

Apart from the new dates, fans can also watch the singer live on five previously announced dates in Europe. The European concerts begin in early September and cover London's Indigo (O2 Arena), L’Olympia in Paris, and Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf. The singer will also take over the stage at the Columbiahalle in Berlin and Stodola Club in Warsaw in mid-September.

The Su:Home tour supports the singer's latest album, 1 to 2 (Image via @weareoneEXO / X)

As of this writing, Suho has not hinted at the names of guest artists supporting him on the newly announced tour dates. The EXO singer, however, was joined by guest artists, Younha and Giriboy, as he kicked off the solo tour in Seoul last month.

While they did not take the stage, EXO members Kai, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, and Sehun attended the May 26 concert at Seoul's Olympic Hall.

Suho's third solo studio album, 1 to 3, was preceded by the release of the lead single, Cheese, on May 20. The single, featuring Wendy, has surpassed over 700k views on YouTube.

Releasing over a week later, the album comprised six more tracks - Mayday, 1 to 3, Wishful Thinking, Moonlight, Alright Alright, and Zero Gravity. The mini-album is available to stream on all music platforms.