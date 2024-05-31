Ray LaMontagne announces 2024 U.S. headline tour and new album: Presale code, dates, venues, tracklist, & all you need to know 

The Grammy-winning singer Ray LaMontagne is celebrating his upcoming album, Long Way Home, with a headlining tour across the United States. The ninth studio album of his career will be released this summer on August 16.

The Jolene singer is complimenting the album's release with a special tour of the same name - the Long Way Home tour - that begins on September 17. LaMontagne's nine-city tour will be supported by The Secret Sisters duo of Laura Rogers and Lydia Slagle on all dates until September 28.

Ray LaMontagne releases the Long Way Home album on August 16 (Image via Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

LaMontagne's website - raylamontagne.com/tour - at 10 am MDT on June 4. A promoter presale from Live Nation will begin a day later, June 5, at 10 am MDT and can be accessed with the code 'CHORD.'

Trending

Ticketmaster and select venues will also begin their presales at 10 am MDT on June 5. The general tickets for the Long Way Home tour will be available through an open sale starting at 10 am MDT on Friday, June 7. Additionally, fans will also be able to grab the official platinum tickets for the tour starting June 7.

Venues, tracklist, and more about Ray LaMontagne's Long Way Home tour

Ray LaMontagne will start the celebratory tour on September 17 with the first concert at Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso. The commencing show will be followed by two more performances in Texas at Austin's ACL Live (The Moody Theater) and the Music Hall (Fair Park) in Dallas.

Touring through Louisiana and Tennessee, LaMontagne will host concerts at the New Orleans' Orpheum Theater and Chattanooga's Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. He will also take up the stage at the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham.

Ray LaMontagne will head to Florida on September 26 and perform successive concerts in St. Petersburg and Fort Lauderdale. The Grammy-winning singer will wrap up the nine-city tour on September 28, with a final headlining concert at the Steinmetz Hall in Orlando, Florida.

Fans can expect the celebratory tour to be heavily influenced by tracks from the much-awaited album - Long Way Home. Co-produced by LaMontagne and Seth Kauffman, the album's tracklist includes - Step Into Your Power, I Wouldn't Change a Thing, Yearning, and My Lady Fair.

It also comprises additional tracks such as - And They Called Her California, La De Dum, La De Da, The Way Things Are, So, Damned, Blue, and Long Way Home.

Ray LaMontagne's Long Way Home tour covers nine cities (Image via @RayLaMontagne / X)

The confirmed dates and venues of the Long Way Home tour are:

September 17 - Abraham Chavez Theatre, El Paso, Texas September 19 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, Texas September 20 - Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, Texas September 21 - Orpheum Theater, New Orleans, Lousiana September 23 - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, Chattanooga, Tennessee September 24 - Alabama Theatre, Birmingham September 26 - Duke Energy Center for the Arts, Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg, Florida September 27 - Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale, Florida September 28 - Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Orlando, Florida

Ray LaMontagne's upcoming album honors one's journey through life and explores the themes of innocence, youth, adulthood, victories, losses, and efforts. While the album will be released in August, its lead single, Step Into Your Power, will be released next week on June 5.

Many details about the album are still under wraps, but it is confirmed to feature the vocal expertise of The Secret Sisters on at least three tracks.