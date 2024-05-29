Marco Antonio Solís extends his Eternamente Agradecido World Tour as he revealed dates to include the United States venues, in the world tour. The Mexican singer took to Instagram this Tuesday, May 28, 2024, to share the dates for the tour that begins on August 9, 2024.

The tour celebrates the four decades of Antonio's musical career. The solo tour spans over three weeks and offers fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as it covers some cities the singer has never visited before.

People interested in the tour can first get the tickets through a Citi presale that begins at 10:00 am PDT on May 29. A Live Nation presale accessible with the code 'SOUNDCHECK' begins this Thursday, May 30, at 10:00 am PDT. The 24-hour artist presale begins at 10:00 am on Thursday and can be unlocked with the code 'MAS24.'

Trending

Marco Antonio Solís will begin the North American tour on August 9 (Image via Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Additional presales from the concert venues and Ticketmaster will also begin on May 30, 2024. The general on-sale for the tour tickets begins at 10:00 am PDT on Friday, May 31, 2024. Upgraded tickets including VIP packages and Platinum will also be available through an open sale starting May 31, as well.

Everything to know about Marco Antonio Solís' Eternamente Agradecido World Tour in the US

Marco Antonio Solís will commence the United States leg of the Eternamente Agradecido World Tour with the first concert at the Moda Center in Portland on August 9, 2024. The commencing show will be followed by consecutive concerts throughout August in Seattle, Los Angeles, Morrison, Salt Lake City, and Kansas City.

The Morenita singer will head to Durant on September 1 for a show at the Choctaw Grand Theater. He will also hit Texas for performances at Hidalgo's Payne Arena, Austin'a Moody Center, Houston's Toyota Center, and the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Marco Antonio Solís will head to Georgia on October 4 and perform at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. Before concluding the North American tour, he will take over major stages in Charlotte, Baltimore, Reading, New York, Boston, Milwaukee, Uncasville, Chicago, and Phoenix.

The Mexican singer will officially conclude the US leg with a final performance at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert on November 9. If there are no changes to the plans, Marco Antonio Solís will be touring without any guests for openers and supporting performances.

The Eternamente Agradecido World Tour lasts over three weeks (Image via Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

The dates and venues where Marco Antonio Solís will perform for The Eternamente Agradecido World Tour include:

August 9 - Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

August 10 - Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington

August 18 - Intuit Dome, Los Angeles

August 23 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Colorado

August 24 - Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

August 31 - T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Montana

September 1 - Choctaw Grand Theater, Durant, Oklahoma

September 6 - Payne Arena, Hidalgo, Texas

September 8 - Moody Center, Austin, Texas

September 27 - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

September 28 - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

October 4 - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

October 5 - PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, North Carolina

October 12 - CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, Maryland

October 13 - Santander Arena, Reading, Pennsylvania

October 18 - UBS Arena, Belmont Park, New York

October 20 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts

October 25 - Miller High Life Theatre, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

November 1 - Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

November 3 - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

November 8 - Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

November 9 - Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, California

Marco Antonio Solís has not confirmed a full setlist for the upcoming tour in the United States. If it follows a similar setlist as the previous legs of the tour, then the sets may include - Morenita, Invéntame, El perdedor, and Acepto mi derrota. Additional singles such as Tu cárcel, Viva el amor, Si te pudiera mentir, El milagrito, El celoso and La venia bendita may also be part of the tour setlist.