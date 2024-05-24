Crowded House Australia and New Zealand tour 2024: Dates, presale, venues, & all you need to know

The Australian rock band, Crowded House, is hitting roads this year and revealed the dates for their Gravity Stairs Tour. The band took to X this Friday, May 24, to inform fans of the upcoming tour that will begin on November 9.

The Live Nation and WME-promoted tour supports the band's upcoming album—Gravity Stairs— which is set to be released later this month on May 31. Covering 12 cities in Australia and New Zealand, the Gravity Stairs tour will end on December 14 in Brisbane.

The tickets for both sections of the tour will be first available through the artist presale starting this Monday, May 27. Beginning at 11:00 am local time, the presale can be accessed through the band's website crowdedhouse.com. Additional presales from Master Card and One NZ will also begin at 11:00 am on Monday.

Crowded House's Gravity Stairs tour begins on November 9 (Image via Cole Bennetts / Getty Images)

The Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales accessible to registered members, begin on May 29 at 12:00 pm (local time) and can be accessed without any presale codes. The general tickets for the tour will be available through the band's website, Ticketmaster, and Live Nation starting at 12:00 pm local time on May 30.

Everything to know about Crowded House's Gravity Stairs Tour 2024

The Gravity Stairs tour will officially begin on November 9 as Crowded House takes over the stage at the TSB Arena in Wellington. Headlining performances at Town Hall in Dunedin and Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch will follow up the inauguration show.

Touring through Palmerston North, Tauranga, and Claudelands, the band will entertain fans with back-to-back shows. If nothing changes, the last performance for the New Zealand section of the tour will be on November 23 at the Spark Arena in Auckland.

Following a six-day break, the Crowded House crew will head to Perth for the first performances of the Australian section at the Kings Park & Botanic Garden on November 29. The band will be on another short gap before taking over the Sydney Opera House Forecourt for two days between December 4 and 5.

Crowded House will also return to their home city, Melbourne, on December 10 for a performance at the Rod Laver Arena. The band will conclude the tour on December 15 after rocking the stage at the Entertainment Centre in Brisbane. Australia.

Crowded House is yet to name any supporters or guests for the upcoming tour. The full setlist for the Gravity Stairs tour has also not been disclosed as of the writing. Fans, however, can hope the performances to be heavily influenced by the tracks from the upcoming album.

The Gravity Stairs tour covers 12 cities in AU and NZ (Image via Kim Landy / Getty Images)

The confirmed dates and venues for Crowded House's Gravity Stairs tour include:

November 9 - TSB Arena, Wellington, New Zealand

November 12 - Town Hall, Dunedin, New Zealand

November 13 - Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, New Zealand

November 19 - Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North, New Zealand

November 20 - Mercury Baypark Arena, Tauranga, New Zealand

November 22 - GLOBOX Arena, Claudelands, Hamilton, New Zealand

November 23 - Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand

November 29 - Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, Australia

December 4 - Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, Australia

December 5 - Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, Australia

December 10 - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

December 13 - Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, Australia

December 14 - Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, Australia

The eighth studio album of Crowded House, Gravity Stairs, will be released through BMG Rights Management and Lester Records label. The 11-track album features - Magic Piano, Teenage Summer, The Howl, All That I Can Ever Own, Some Greater Plan, Blurry Grass, Thirsty, and more.