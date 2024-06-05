BABYMETAL 2024 U.S. tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

BABYMETAL, the Japanese heavy metal band, is heading to the United States this fall for a headlining tour. The three-member band took to social media on June 4 to reveal the dates for the upcoming outing that begins on November 5 in Florida.

The Live Nation-produced tour in the U.S. supports the girl band's latest album, THE OTHER ONE, released in March 2023. Spanning over two weeks, the fall tour covers 15 cities across North America.

Tickets for the tour are now available through an artist presale that began on Tuesday, June 4. Fans can access the limited-time presale with the code 'FOXGOD.' The promoter presale from Live Nation begins on Wednesday, June 5, at 10 am EDT. The Livenation.com presale can be accessed with the code 'CHORD.'

Trending

The fall tour will begin in Florida on November 5 (Image via Leon Neal / Getty Images)

In addition, the member-exclusive presales from select partners such as Knotfest, Spotify, Blabbermouth, and Revolver begin at 12 am EDT on Wednesday, June 5. The general sale of the tour tickets begins later this week on Friday, June 7, at 10 am EDT, and the upgraded tickets and VIP packages will also go on sale starting June 7.

Everything to know about BABYMETAL's 2024 U.S. tour

BABYMETAL will begin the headlining tour in the United States on November 5 with a concert at Florida's Hard Rock Orlando. The first concert will be followed by performances at Hard Rock Hollywood, The Fillmore in Charlotte, and The Ritz in Raleigh.

The Su-metal, Moametal, and Momometal trio will head to Washington, DC, on November 15 for a concert at The Anthem music venue. They will also take over major stages across Richmond, New York, Bethlehem, and Cincinnati.

The last few days of BABYMETAL's tour will include concerts at The Sylvee Madison in Wisconsin, Vibrant in Des Moines, and The Criterion in Oklahoma City. The band will also perform a one-off headlining concert at the Revel Entertainment Center in Albuquerque on November 30.

Following a two-day break, BABYMETAL will take over the stage at the House of Blues in Anaheim on December 3. While the Anaheim concert was expected to be the last of the tour, it has now been extended to cover a second date due to popular demand.

As such, the girl band will wrap up the fall tour with the final concert at the House of Blues on December 4. The Scene Queen, a.k.a. Hannah Rose Collins, will be supporting BABYMETAL on select dates of the U.S. tour.

While the other supporting acts are yet to be announced, Collins is confirmed to be present in Hollywood, Raleigh, Washington, Richmond, and Madison, among other dates.

The BABYMETAL tour in U.S. will support THE OTHER ONE album (Image via Leon Neal / Getty Images)

The confirmed venues and dates for BABYMETAL's U.S. tour include:

November 5 – Hard Rock Orlando, Florida

November 6 – Hard Rock Hollywood, Hollywood, Florida

November 12 – The Fillmore, Charlotte, North Carolina

Wed Nov 13 – The Ritz, Raleigh, North Carolina

November 15 – The Anthem, Washington DC

November 16 – The National, Richmond, Virginia

November 18 – Terminal 5, New York

November 21 – WindStar Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

November 23 – Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

November 24 – The SylveeMadison, Wisconsin

November 26 – Egyptian Room, Indianapolis, Indiana

November 27 – Vibrant, Des Moines, Iowa

November 29 – The Criterion, Oklahoma City

November 30 – Revel Entertainment Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico

December 3 & 4 – House of Blues, Anaheim, California

BABYMETAL's fourth studio album, THE OTHER ONE, was released on March 24, 2023. The concept album was the last for the band as a duo since Monometal (Momoko Okazaki) joined the band soon after its release.

The 10-track album comprised hits like Metal Kingdom, Divine Attack, Mirror Mirror, Maya, Time Wave, and Believing. Additional tracks Metalizm, Light and Darkness, The Legend, and Monochrome were also part of the 2023 album.