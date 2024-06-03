Cyndi Lauper Farewell Tour 2024: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Cyndi Lauper is hitting the road for a final outing called Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour 2024 this fall. It is not confirmed why Lauper is retiring from tours, but her documentary, Let the Canary Sing, may shed some light on the matter.

While the documentary is set to release this Tuesday, June 4, on Paramount+, Lauper's headlining tour begins later this year on October 18. Promoted by Live Nation, the tour spans over three weeks and covers major Canadian and North American cities.

Fans can catch Cyndi Lauper live on her farewell tour by booking the tickets through an artist presale beginning this Tuesday, June 4, at 10 am EDT. A Live Nation presale for the tour also begins at 10 am EDT on June 5. The 48-hour presale can be accessed through Livenation.com with the code CHORD.

Select partners including 313 Presents and Ticketmaster begin their website presales on June 5. Fans can get the general tour tickets through the open sale starting on Ticketmaster at 10 am EDT on Friday, June 7. A limited number of VIP packages will also be on open sale starting June 7.

Timeline, setlists, and more for Cyndi Lauper's Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour 2024

Cyndi Lauper will kick off her farewell tour on October 18 in Canada's Quebec as she headlines a concert at the Bell Centre in Montreal. The Time After Time singer will host another Canadian show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on October 20.

The North American section of Lauper's farewell tour will begin with the October 24 concert at Detroit's Fox Theatre. Performances in Boston, Washington DC, New York, Nashville, and Columbus will follow up the Detroit concert. Lauper will head to Florida on November 6 for two successive concerts at Tampa's Amalie Arena, and the Hard Rock Hollywood. She will also take up the stage at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, Austin's Moody Center, and Footprint Center in Phoenix.

As she reaches California on November 20, Lauper will headline consecutive concerts in San Diego, Los Angeles, Palm Desert, and San Francisco. She will follow up the California concerts with shows at Portland's Moda Center, Washington's Climate Pledge Arena, and Minneapolis Target Center.

Cyndi Lauper will officially conclude her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour 2024 with a concert at the United Center in Chicago on December 5. While the tour setlist is yet to be revealed, fans can hope to see performances on evergreen hits - True Colors, Girls Just Want To Have Fun, I Drove All Night, and more.

Cyndi Lauper will tour through Canada and North America for the upcoming outing (Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The venues and dates for Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour include:

October 18 - Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

October 20 - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

October 24 - Fox Theatre, Detroit, Michigan

October 26 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts

October 27 - Capital One Arena, Washington DC

October 30 - Madison Square Garden, New York

November 1 - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

November 3 - Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio

November 6 - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

November 8 - Hard Rock Hollywood, Florida

November 10 - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

November 12 - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

November 14 - Moody Center, Austin, Texas

November 16 - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

November 19 - Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

November 20 - Viejas Arena, San Diego, California

November 23 - Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California

November 24 - Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, California

November 26 - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

November 30 - Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

December 1 - Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington

December 4 - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

December 5 - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Cyndi Lauper's documentary, Let the Canary Sing, is directed by Alison Ellwood and went into production in May 2022. It presents Lauper's debut, rise to prominence, and struggles as an immersive storytelling experience for the audience. It also features major industry names such as Billy Porter, Patti LaBelle, and Boy George.