Sturgill Simpson announces ‘Passage Du Desir’ album and 2024 tour: Tracklist, presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Sturgill Simpson is back with another stage name, "Johnny Blue Skies," and announced a new LP album called - Passage Du Desir. Grammy-winning singer co-produced the latest project with David Ferguson, which will come out later this summer on July 12.

Simpson has also announced a 2024 outing called the 'Why Not? Tour' to support his upcoming album. The fall tour begins on August 11 and covers 29 cities across North America and Canada.

Passage Du Desir will be Simpson's first album, released under the stage name Johnny Blue Skies. The long play album's track list comprises eight tracks, including - Swamp Of Sadness, If The Sun Never Rises Again, Scooter Blues, Jupiter’s Faerie, Who I Am, Right Kind Of Dream, One For The Road, and Mint Tea.

Sturgill Simpson will release Passage Du Desir on July 12 (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

The tickets for the tour supporting the album will be first available through an artist presale beginning at 10 a.m. PDT on June 12. Fans may have to register on the singer's website to receive the code for the presale.

Presale, dates, venues, and more about Sturgill Simpson's 'Why Not?' tour

The Live Nation presale for Sturgill Simpson's 'Why Not?' tour begins on June 13, at 10 a.m. PDT. Select tour venues will also begin their presales at 10 a.m. PDT on June 13.

The general sale for the tour tickets will begin later this month on June 14, at 10 a.m. PDT. Fans can reserve their spots by booking the tickets through Ticketmaster.com for a limited time or until tickets last.

The tour will kick off on August 11 with Sturgill Simpson performing a thrilling concert at the Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco. After a one-month break, Sturgill will continue the tour on September 14 with stops in Los Angeles, Bend, George, Montana, Minneapolis, Lexington, and Detroit.

The singer will begin the October section of the tour with two successive concerts at Chicago's Salt Shed music venue on October 1 and 2. Following up the Chicago show will be concerts in Brandon, Austin, Oklahoma, Rogers, Pittsburgh, New York, Ashville, Cary, Duluth, and Nashville.

Sturgill Simpson will then be on another brief break in November before he performs at The Met in Philadelphia on November 2. He will host two more concerts at the Hampton Coliseum, and The Anthem in Washington DC before he leaves for Canada.

While the Canadian section won't have as many dates, Sturgill has tried to make it up with a double concert in Toronto on November 20 and 21. The singer will perform the two-day concerts at the Massey Hall, which boasts an attendee capacity of over 2,700.

Sturgill Simpson's 'Why Not?' tour begins on August 11 in San Francisco (Image via Christopher Polk / Getty Images)

Sturgill Simpson, a.k.a. Johnny Blue Skies, will return to North America on November 23 to wrap up the tour. The All Said and Done singer will take over the stage at the MGM Music Hall in Boston for the last concert of the fall tour.

The full list of venues and dates for Sturgill Simpson's 'Why Not?' tour includes:

August 11 — Outside Lands, San Francisco, California

September 14 — The Greek Theater, Los Angeles, California

September 15 — Santa Barbara Bowl, California

September 17 — Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah

September 19 — Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, Oregon

September 20 — The Gorge Amphitheater, George, Washington

September 22 — KettleHouse Amphitheater, Missoula, Montana

September 24 — Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater, Moorhead, Minnesota

September 25 — Roy Wilkins Auditorium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

September 27 — Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

September 28 — Fox Theater, Detroit, Michigan

October 1 & 2 — Salt Shed, Chicago, Illinois

October 4 — The Brandon Amphitheater, Mississippi

October 6 — Austin City Limits Music Festival, Texas

October 8 — Criterion, Oklahoma City

October 9 — Walmart AMP, Rogers, Arkansas

October 13 — Austin City Limits Music Festival, Texas

October 15 — Fabulous Fox Theater, St. Louis, Missouri

October 18 — Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

October 19 — Forest Hills Stadium, New York

October 21 — ExploreAsheville.com Arena, Ashville, North Carolina

October 22 — Koka Booth Amphitheatre, Cary, North Carolina

October 24 — Gas South Arena, Duluth, Georgia

October 25 — Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

November 12 — The Met, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

November 15 — Hampton Coliseum, Virginia

November 18 — The Anthem, Washington DC

November 20 & 21 — Massey Hall, Toronto, Ontario

November 23 — MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts

As of this writing, the names of the support and guest artists for Sturgill Simpson's fall tour are yet to be revealed. However, it has been confirmed that the Lord Huron crew will join the tour for a day as special guests for the George concert on September 20.