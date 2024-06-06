Sturgill Simpson announces ‘Passage Du Desir’ album and 2024 tour: Tracklist, presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Sturgill Simpson is back with another stage name, "Johnny Blue Skies," and announced a new LP album called - Passage Du Desir. Grammy-winning singer co-produced the latest project with David Ferguson, which will come out later this summer on July 12.
Simpson has also announced a 2024 outing called the 'Why Not? Tour' to support his upcoming album. The fall tour begins on August 11 and covers 29 cities across North America and Canada.
Passage Du Desir will be Simpson's first album, released under the stage name Johnny Blue Skies. The long play album's track list comprises eight tracks, including - Swamp Of Sadness, If The Sun Never Rises Again, Scooter Blues, Jupiter’s Faerie, Who I Am, Right Kind Of Dream, One For The Road, and Mint Tea.
The tickets for the tour supporting the album will be first available through an artist presale beginning at 10 a.m. PDT on June 12. Fans may have to register on the singer's website to receive the code for the presale.
Presale, dates, venues, and more about Sturgill Simpson's 'Why Not?' tour
The Live Nation presale for Sturgill Simpson's 'Why Not?' tour begins on June 13, at 10 a.m. PDT. Select tour venues will also begin their presales at 10 a.m. PDT on June 13.
The general sale for the tour tickets will begin later this month on June 14, at 10 a.m. PDT. Fans can reserve their spots by booking the tickets through Ticketmaster.com for a limited time or until tickets last.
The tour will kick off on August 11 with Sturgill Simpson performing a thrilling concert at the Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco. After a one-month break, Sturgill will continue the tour on September 14 with stops in Los Angeles, Bend, George, Montana, Minneapolis, Lexington, and Detroit.
The singer will begin the October section of the tour with two successive concerts at Chicago's Salt Shed music venue on October 1 and 2. Following up the Chicago show will be concerts in Brandon, Austin, Oklahoma, Rogers, Pittsburgh, New York, Ashville, Cary, Duluth, and Nashville.
Sturgill Simpson will then be on another brief break in November before he performs at The Met in Philadelphia on November 2. He will host two more concerts at the Hampton Coliseum, and The Anthem in Washington DC before he leaves for Canada.
While the Canadian section won't have as many dates, Sturgill has tried to make it up with a double concert in Toronto on November 20 and 21. The singer will perform the two-day concerts at the Massey Hall, which boasts an attendee capacity of over 2,700.
Sturgill Simpson, a.k.a. Johnny Blue Skies, will return to North America on November 23 to wrap up the tour. The All Said and Done singer will take over the stage at the MGM Music Hall in Boston for the last concert of the fall tour.
The full list of venues and dates for Sturgill Simpson's 'Why Not?' tour includes:
- August 11 — Outside Lands, San Francisco, California
- September 14 — The Greek Theater, Los Angeles, California
- September 15 — Santa Barbara Bowl, California
- September 17 — Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah
- September 19 — Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, Oregon
- September 20 — The Gorge Amphitheater, George, Washington
- September 22 — KettleHouse Amphitheater, Missoula, Montana
- September 24 — Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater, Moorhead, Minnesota
- September 25 — Roy Wilkins Auditorium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- September 27 — Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky
- September 28 — Fox Theater, Detroit, Michigan
- October 1 & 2 — Salt Shed, Chicago, Illinois
- October 4 — The Brandon Amphitheater, Mississippi
- October 6 — Austin City Limits Music Festival, Texas
- October 8 — Criterion, Oklahoma City
- October 9 — Walmart AMP, Rogers, Arkansas
- October 13 — Austin City Limits Music Festival, Texas
- October 15 — Fabulous Fox Theater, St. Louis, Missouri
- October 18 — Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- October 19 — Forest Hills Stadium, New York
- October 21 — ExploreAsheville.com Arena, Ashville, North Carolina
- October 22 — Koka Booth Amphitheatre, Cary, North Carolina
- October 24 — Gas South Arena, Duluth, Georgia
- October 25 — Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
- November 12 — The Met, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- November 15 — Hampton Coliseum, Virginia
- November 18 — The Anthem, Washington DC
- November 20 & 21 — Massey Hall, Toronto, Ontario
- November 23 — MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts
As of this writing, the names of the support and guest artists for Sturgill Simpson's fall tour are yet to be revealed. However, it has been confirmed that the Lord Huron crew will join the tour for a day as special guests for the George concert on September 20.