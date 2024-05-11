"I started panicking" — G-Eazy on his "life-changing" experience of having dinner with Jay-Z

American rapper G-Eazy recently appeared on Wave Sports + Entertainment Original's 7PM in Brooklyn podcast hosted by The Kid Mero and Carmelo Anthony. While talking to the host, The Tumblr Girls rapper recalled sitting down with Jay-Z in New York City while working on his 2012 album Must Be Nice.

G-Eazy revealed that during the final week of recording, he received a message from one of his managers, Gee Roberson, saying they were going to dinner. The rapper said that he told Roberson that he was in New York to finish the album, not to have dinner. However, when they arrived at the diner, Roberson informed the hostess that they were at Shawn Carter's table, which is Jay-Z's real name.

Describing his encounter with Jay-Z, the I Mean It rapper shared that as he sat down, Jay-Z, who was sitting in the corner, asked him how he got there and what his story was. Recalling the moment, G-Eazy stated —

"I started panicking. But then we just got into the convo and it was a life-changing kind of evening.”

G-Eazy jokes about viral dinner with Jay-Z meme

A few moments into the podcast, G-Eazy was asked to paint a picture of how it went having dinner with Jay-Z in Midtown early on in his career, to which the Good Life rapper jokingly replied that he would've taken the 500,000.

The 500,000 reference was made to a 2021 meme wherein people were asked whether they would have dinner with Jay-Z or $500K. In 2023, Jay-Z commented on the meme in a CBS interview, stating that he'd advise anyone to take the money and buy his albums because everything about his life and journey is already in his songs.

Commenting on the effect that dinner with Jay-Z had on him, the rapper said that he could've "moved mountains" at the time and that he felt "supercharged." G-Eazy also mentioned that he has felt the same way after meeting someone only twice, and one of them was Kobe Bryant.

In an interview with Hot New Hip Hop dated November 2022, the No Limit rapper mentioned that he was "hella star-struck" upon meeting Jay-Z and having dinner with him at a steakhouse where they ate lobster.

G-Eazy mentioned that they talked about basketball and gangster movies and that Jay-Z narrated a story about Suge Knight. The rapper stated that he wondered if the event was real.

The Tumblr Girls rapper has mentioned Jay-Z's impact on his music and life time and again. Another instance of the same is his interview with Billboard in 2023, wherein he talked about his journey and claimed that everything changed for him when he was listening to Jay-Z's The Black Album.

The rapper told Billboard —

“I was like, if we’re gonna do this, I want to chase him. I want to aspire to that. If I could go back in time and tell that 14-year-old version of me that we’d be sitting here doing this or that I’ve done these arenas, that’s unfathomable.”

Apart from talking about his life-changing dinner with Jay-Z, the Me, Myself & I rapper mentioned his encounter with Mike Tyson, writing rap songs, and his tour life.