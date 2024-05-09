Weekly Music Radar: Guide to the biggest releases of the week

Last week, fans witnessed the biggest rap beef since Jay Z and Nas released their infamous diss tracks in the early 2000s, with Drake and Kendrick Lamar going for each other's throats on vicious back-to-back records.

The most recent diss track was Drake's response on The Heart Part 6, where he battles the predatory allegations K-Dot has been laying out since the beef started on tracks like Euphoria. Drizzy doubles down on his claim of domestic abuse and infidelity in Kenny's personal life, which has led many to eagerly await a response from Kendrick.

Our Weekly Music Radar (WMR) this week will highlight 10 of the most unique projects scheduled to be released on Friday across genres like hip-hop, pop, R&B, and more.

Chief Keef's highly anticipated fifth studio album, Almighty So 2, which comes almost 10 years after Keef uploaded his Almighty So mixtape in 2013, drops alongside multiple hip-hop, pop, and country projects, including Orville Peck's third studio album, Stampede: Vol. 1.

Friday is stacked with major Hip/Hop releases

The following is a selected list of major albums, mixtapes/LPs that music fans should be on the lookout for as they drop on all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) on May 10 at midnight.

1) Almighty So 2 (Chief Keef) - Hip/Hop Album Release

Chief Keef is set to return with the official sequel to his 2013 mixtape, Almighty So, with the debut of his fifth studio album, Almighty So 2. The official tracklist for this project has been uploaded to all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) and is listed below:

Almighty (Intro) Neph Nem (Feat. Ballout & G Herbo) Treat Myself Jesus Skit Jesus (Feat. Lil Gnar) Too Trim Runner Banded Up (Feat. Tierra Whack) Grape Trees (Feat. Sexyy Red) 1,2,3, Drifting Away Never Fly Here (Feat. Quavo) Prince Charming Believe Tony Montana Flow Racks Stuffed Inna Couch I’m Tryna Sleep

2) Set the Tone (Ghostface Killah) - Hip/Hop Album Release

The official single cover for Ghostface Killah's lead single 'Scar Tissue (Feat. Nas)' for his upcoming album 'Set the Tone' (Image via YouTube/@theghostfacekillah)

Ghostface Killah will be debuting his first album under Nas's record label Mass Appeal and his overall 12th official studio album with the release of Set the Tone, with Killah recruiting some of hip-hop's biggest names like Kanye West and Method Man to appear as features on the project.

The following is the official tracklist for Set the Tone, which hits all DSPs tomorrow:

6 Minutes (Feat. Jim Jones x Sheek Louch x Harl3y) Pair of Hammers (Feat. Method Man) Skate Odyssey (Feat. Raekwon x October London) Scar Tissue (Feat. Nas) Kilo in the Safe (Feat. Iceman) Skit No Face (Feat. Kanye West) Champion Sound (Feat. Beniton) Cape Fear (Feat. Fat Joe x Harl3y) Skit 2 Plan B (Feat. Harl3y) Bad Bitch (Feat. Ja Rule x Trevor Jackson) Locked In (Feat. AZ x Bee-B) Skit 3 Touch You (Feat. Shaun Wiah) Shots (Feat. Busta Rhymes x Serani x Harl3y) Trap Phone (Feat. Chucky HollyWood) Outro Skit Yupp! (Feat. Remy Ma)

3) ONE OF WUN (GUNNA) - Hip/Hop Album Release

The official album cover for Gunna's 'ONE OF WUN' (Image via Instagram/@gunna)

Gunna is set to unveil his fourth studio album titled ONE OF WUN this Friday on all major DSPs, which includes features from Offset, Roddy Rich, Normani, and Leon Bridges on a packed 20-song tracklist.

The complete list of songs included as part of ONE OF WUN's official tracklist has been listed below:

Collage One of Wun Neck on a Yacht Whatsapp (Wassam) Hakuna Matata Prada Dem (Feat. Offset) Treesh On One by Tonight Back in the A Trio Still Prevail Blackjack $$$ (Feat. Normani) Clear My Rain (Feat. Leon Bridges) Conscience The Time Let it Breathe (Feat. Roddy Ricch) Life’s Changing Today I Did Good Time Reveals, Be Careful What You Wish For

4) SFK (CONWAY THE MACHINE) - Hip/Hop Album Release

The official cover for Conway The Machine's upcoming album 'SFK' (Image via Instagram/@whoisconway)

Conway The Machine will be releasing his fourth studio album, titled SFK, tomorrow, which is stacked with features from some of the biggest artists in the rap game. Although the tracklist is still unconfirmed, Conway has unveiled the complete list of features, which includes:

Joey Bada$$

Stove God Cooks

Method Man

Tech N9ne

Larry June

Key Glock

Jay Worthy

Ab-Soul

Raekwon

Additionally, Conway has recruited producers like Swizz Beatz, Cool-N-Dre, The Alchemist, Daringer, Conductor Williams, Don Cannon, Cardo, and more.

5) Mixtape Pluto (Future) - Hip/Hop Mixtape Release

Future took to X in a surprise announcement to his fanbase, which confirmed that he would release a new mixtape this Friday, with a series of posts that read:

"F--k yo album S--t ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE."

6) Stampede: Vol. 1 (Orville Peck) - Country Album Release

The official cover for Orville Peck's upcoming album 'Stampede: Vol 1' (Image via Instagram/@orvillepeck)

American-based South African Country singer Orville Peck will be dropping his third studio album titled Stampede: Vol. 1 tomorrow, May 10, featuring artists like Elton John, Noah Cyrus, Midland, Allison Russell, Willie Nelson, and more.

The official tracklist for Stampede: Vol. 1 has been listed below:

Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Eachother (Feat. Willie Nelson) The Hurtin' Kind (Feat. Midland) Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting) (Feat. Elton John) Chemical Susnet (Feat. Allison Russell) How Far Will We Take It? (Feat. Noah Cyrus) Mienteme (Feat. Bu Cuaron) Conquer The Heart (Feat. Nathaniel Rateliff)

7) You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To (Knocked Loose) - Punk Album Release

The official cover for Knocked Loose's upcoming album 'You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To' (Image via Instagram/@knockedloosehc)

The American punk band Knocked Loose is gearing up to release their fourth studio album, You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To, on all DSPs with a tracklist that will include the following songs:

Thirst Piece By Piece Suffocate (Feat. Poppy) Don’t Reach For Me Miss Covers All Take Me Home Slaughterhouse 2 (Feat. Chris Motionless) The Calm That Keeps You Awake Blinding Faith Sit & Mourn

8) Poetry (Dehd) - Indie Rock Album

The official cover for Dehd's upcoming album 'Poetry' (Image via Instagram/@dehdforever)

The Trio-American indie rock band Dehd will be dropping their new album Poetry on all streaming platforms tomorrow, which consists of 14 individual records. The complete tracklist for this project is listed below:

Dog Days Hard to Love Mood Rings Necklace Alien Light On Pure Gold Dist B So Good Don't Look Down Knife Shake Magician Forget

9) Ten Fold (Yaya Bey) - R&B Album Release

The official cover for Yaya Bey's upcoming album 'Ten Fold' (Image via Instagram/@yayabeybay)

American R&B singer Yaya Bey is gearing up to release her new album Ten Fold to all DSPs tomorrow, with the following 16 songs included as part of its official tracklist:

Crying through my teeth The evidence Chrysanthemums Sir princess bad bitch East coast mami Chasing the bus All around los angeles Slow dancing in the kitchen So fantastic (Feat. Grand Daddy I.U.) Eric adams in the club (Feat. Exaktly) Me and all my Ni**as iloveyoufrankiebeverly Career day Carl thomas sliding down the wall Yvette's cooking show Let go

10) BOA (Megan Thee Stallion) - Hip/Hop Single Release

Megan Thee Stallion's upcoming single BOA will debut on all streaming services via Hot Girl Productions LLC as the follow-up to Industry targetting Hiss, which was released earlier in February 2024.