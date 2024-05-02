Weekly Music Radar: Guide to the biggest releases of the week

Last week, fans witnessed some major album releases like PartyNextDoor's fourth studio album PartyNextDoor 4, which dropped alongside the deluxe edition of Laufey's Grammy-winning second studio album Bewitched, titled The Goddess Edition.

Our Weekly Music Radar (WMR) this week will highlight 10 of the most unique projects scheduled to be released on Friday, May 3, across genres like Hip Hop, Pop, R&B, and more.

4Batz's debut mixtape U made me a st4r, which will include a bonus track with a feature from Kanye West, drops alongside multiple Hip/Hop, Pop, and R&B projects, including Dua Lipa's third studio album Radical Optimism.

Radical Optimism (Dua Lipa), and other major music releases for this Friday

The following is a selected list of major albums/mixtapes/LPs that music fans should be on the lookout for as they drop on all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) on May 3 at midnight.

1) U made me a st4r (4Batz) - Hip/Hop Mixtape Release

4Batz is preparing to unveil his debut mixtape U made me a st4r on May 3, on all streaming platforms promising fans a tracklist of Lo-Fi, dark/trap, and R&B production, which will also include a bonus track with Kanye West on his third single act ii: on god? (she like).

The following is the confirmed tracklist for 4Batz's upcoming debut mixtape:

umademeast4r.mp3 [Intro] Act I: stickerz '99' Act II: date @ 8 Act III: on god? (she like) get out yo feelings ho Act IV: fckin you (18+) Act V: there goes another vase Act VI: mad man Act VII: all we do is argue, argue Act VIII: i hate to be alone Act III: on god? (she like) - Kanye West Remix [Bonus]

2) Radical Optimism (Dua Lipa) - Pop Album Release

The official cover for Dua Lipa's upcoming third studio album 'Radical Optimism' (Image via Instagram/@dualipa)

Dua Lipa's third studio album Radical Optimism is set to be distributed to all major DSPs on May 3 via Warner Records UK and Warner Music UK Limited, which was preceded by the release of singles Houdini, Training Season, and Illusion.

The following is the official confirmed tracklist for Dua Lipa's upcoming album:

End of an era Houdini Training Season These walls Whatcha doing French exit Illusion Falling forever Anything for love Maria Happy for you

3) Reasonable Woman (Sia) - Pop Album Release

The official cover for Sia's upcoming album 'Reasonable Woman' set to release on all DSPs tomorrow (Image via Instagram/@siamusic)

Sia will be dropping her 10th studio album, Reasonable Woman on Friday on all DSPs, making this the Australian singer's first solo return to pop music after almost a decade following up on her 2016 project This Is Acting.

Her tracklist includes features from Kylie Minogue, Paris Hilton, and many more. The album is divided into two sides with the following tracks set to be included as part of the official tracklist for Reasonable Woman:

Side A

Little Wing Immortal Queen (Feat. Chaka Khan) Dance Alone (Feat. Kylie Minogue) I Had A Heart Gimme Love Nowhere To Be Towards The Sun Incredible (Feat. Labrinth)

Side B

Champion (Feat. Tierra Whack, Kaliii, Jimmy Jolliff) I Forgive You Wanna Be Known One Night Fame Won’t Love You (Feat. Paris Hilton) Go On Rock and Balloon

4) Vultures 2 (Kanye West x Ty Dolla $ign) - Hip/Hop Album Release

Expand Tweet

The second edition to Kanye West and Ty Dolla's Vultures series titled Vultures 2 is set to release tomorrow as confirmed by Ye during his interview with Justin Laboy on The Download Podcast, last week.

Although this project has been delayed by a month, West reportedly confirmed "May 3rd" as the release date for Vultures 2. Although not much is known about the actual tracklist, the following songs were left off Vultures 1 and have been previewed multiple times at the Vultures Listening Parties:

Everybody (Feat. Charlie Wilson) River (Feat. Young Thug) Dead (Feat. Future and Lil Durk) Lifestyle (Feat. Lil Wayne) Slide (Feat. James Blake) Promotion (Feat. Future) Gun To My Head (Feat. Kid Cudi) Love, Love, Love Time Moving Slow Unlock

5) Pull the Rope (Ibibio Sound Machine) - Afro-EDM Album Release

The official album cover for Ibibio Sound Machine's upcoming album 'Pull The Rope' (Image via ibibiosoundmachine.com)

Ibibio Sound Machine is an English Afro-Funk electronic band hailing from London England, recognized for their unique blend of modern EDM Dance music and Afro-Dance Hall music in their production.

The band is preparing for the release of their newest project titled Pull The Rope, which hits DSPs tomorrow. The following songs are set to be included on Ibibio Sound Machine's upcoming album:

Pull The Rope Got to Be Who U Are Fire Them Say Political Incorrect Mama Say Let My Yes Be Yes Touch The Ceiling Far Away Dance in the Rain

6) A Dream Is All We Know (The Lemon Twigs) - Indie Rock Album Release

The official album cover for The Lemon Twigs upcoming LP titled 'A Dream Is All We Know' (Image via Instagram/@thelemontwigs)

The Lemon Twigs are an American Rock band brother duo hailing from Long Island, New York. Their upcoming album titled A Dream Is All We Know is set to hit DSPs tomorrow, and will include the following songs as part of their official tracklist:

My Golden Years They Don't Know How to Fall in Place Church Bells A Dream Is All I Know Sweet Vibration In the Eyes of the Girl If You and I Are Not Wise How Can I Love Her More? Ember Days Peppermint Roses I Should've Known Right From the Start Rock On (Over and Over)

7) Cyan Blue (Charlotte Day Wilson) - R&B Album Release

The Canadian R&B singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson will be dropping her debut LP, with new label XL Recordings Records tomorrow, consisting of 13 individual songs.

The complete tracklist for Cyan Blue has been listed below:

My Way Money Dovetail Forever Do U Still New Day Last Call Canopy Over the Rainbow Kiss & Tell I Don't Love You Cyan Blue Walk With Me

8) Look to the East, Look to the West (Camera Obscura) - Indie Pop Release

The official cover for Camera Obscura's upcoming album titled 'Look to the East, Look to the West' (Image via Instagram/@cameraobscuraband)

Camera Obscura is an indie Pop band hailing from Glasgow, Scotland, and will be dropping their first album in over a decade this Friday titled Look to the East, Look to the West.

The following tracks will be included as part of Camera Obscura's newest project:

Liberty Print We're Going to Make It in a Man's World Big Love Only a Dream The Light Nights Sleepwalking Baby Huey: Hard Times Denon Pop Goes Pop Sugar Almond Look to the East, Look to the West

9) Fearless Movement (Kamasi Washington) - Jazz Album Release

The official cover for Kamasi Washington's upcoming album titled 'Fearless Movement' (Image via Instagram/@kamasiwashington)

Kamasi Washington, the American Jazz saxophonist and founder of the collective "West Coast Get Down," is set to release his fifth studio album Fearless Movement this Friday. The album will be distributed to all DSPs via Young Records and will include the following songs as part of its official tracklist:

Lesanu Asha the First (Feat. Thundercat x Ras Austin x Taj Austin) Computer Love (Feat. Battlecat x Brandon Coleman x Patrice Quinn) The Visionary (Feat. Terrace Martin) Get Lit (Feat. George Clinton x D Smoke) Dream State (Feat. Andre 3000) Together (Feat. BJ The Chicago Kid) The Garden Path Road to Self (KO) Interstellar Peace (The Last Stance) Lines in the Sand Prologue

10) Funeral for Justice (Mdou Moctar) - Tuareg Rock Album Release

Mdou Moctar (in white) posing with his friends and fellow musicians promoting his new album 'Funeral for Justice' (Image via Instagram/@mdou_moctar)

Mdou Moctar is a Tuareg musician hailing from Agadez, Niger, who gained popularity for his fusion of Rock with Tuareg Guitar music. The singer is set to drop his latest project titled Funeral for Justice, revolving around themes of Politics, Anti-colonialism, and Freedom this Friday.

The album will be distributed to all streaming platforms via Matador Records and will include the following songs as a part of its official tracklist:

Funeral for Justice Imouhar Takoba Sousoume Tamacheq Imajighen Tchinta Djallo #1 Oh France Modern Slaves

This past week we also saw the release of Million Dollar Baby by Tommy Richman which blew up on social media and even touched the No.1 spot on Apple Music's Hot 100 Charts.