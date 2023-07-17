Who is Keyan Safyari? Bebe Rexha tears into boyfriend as she reveals incriminating text messages

Grammy-nominated pop singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha went viral last month when she was hit with a cell phone after a man from the audience hurled it at her during her Manhattan concert on the night of June 18. She suffered multiple stitches on her face, near her left brow, and filed assault and harassment charges against the attacker Nicholas Malvagna.

Now, the pop star is again in the news again for tearing down her boyfriend Keyan Safyari in public whom she once called “a wonderful man” and “special.” A cinematographer by profession, Keyan Safyari allegedly body-shamed her on text, the screenshot of which was shared by Bebe Rexha on her Instagram story on Saturday, July 15. A part of the screenshot allegedly read:

“You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight…”

The screenshot also hinted that Bebe Rexha was on the verge of breaking up with her boyfriend for allegedly fat-shaming her. However, the pop singer has not confirmed the same yet.

Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari have been together since 2020

Keyan Safyari is an Emmy-Award-winning cinematographer who won it in 2022 for his work on Adele: One Night Only in the Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, and Video Control category. He is also a director and a producer. He has worked on feature films, TV shows, commercials, and music videos alongside the likes of Billie Eilish and Cardi B.

The 39-year-old boyfriend of Bebe Rexha is a Beverly Hills native, who went to College of Design in Los Angeles followed by earning a degree in BA graduate in film production from California State University Northridge.

He is the founder of Moving Images Entertainment Inc. (2004), a company that specializes in all aspects of production. He has also earned other Emmys, Grammys, and Teen Choice Awards nominations. He has been dating Bebe Rexha since 2020, just before the Covid-19 lockdown began, and went official in October of that year.

Bebe Rexha was allegedly weight-shamed by her boyfriend

Recently, the duo had a fallout following Keyan Safyari’s comment on her weight that he conveyed via text. This alleged text was made public by Bebe Rexha on her Instagram story. The screenshot began with the sentence:

“Hey. I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you.”

It then changed into Safyari allegedly wanting to be “honest” about her looks, especially her face-changing. He then allegedly called her out for gaining 35 pounds which he believed in turn affected her face.

“Should I pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn’t mean you don’t love me.”

The screenshot of the text further saw Keyan Safyari referring that if Bebe Rexha indeed wanted to break up with him, that was okay. But his allegedly calling her out for gaining weight was not the real reason.

“If you’re unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don’t see a future with us then that’s ok and that’s the reason,” he added.

The boyfriend of the I’m Good (Blue) singer also allegedly asked Bebe Rexha in the text not to weaponize her “anger or anxiety or insecurity” that she may have, and use it against their relationship to break up with him.

In the end, he reiterated how beautiful she was and how much he loved her before giving her some alleged advice.

“I think it’s important for you to think about things and write things down, speak to a therapist, and do this retreat thing to get to the root of the problem.”

While the 33-year-old songstress openly shared her alleged private texts with her boyfriend, it is unclear whether the two have broken up yet. Keyan Safyari has also neither confirmed nor denied their relationship status.

However, Rexha was seen joyfully singing along to her own songs No Broken Hearts and Bad Bitch in videos on her Instagram story, hours after she shared the screenshot.

Interestingly, Bebe Rexha opened up about her diagnosis with PCOS in May and has ever since been candid about her body image issues. During her interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she even said:

“I literally jumped 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more. But we gotta just be positive and just show people love.”

She had also added how the weight gain was part of her life and she wasn’t mad about it, as it was the truth. She also called out TikTok users around the same time for trolling her about her weight gain.

She had said how people hardly ever know what others are going through in life and that it was not right to talk about people’s weight standing in 2023.