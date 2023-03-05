After waiting four long years for a face-to-face meet-up between TXT's Soobin and Bebe Rexha, fans finally saw the duo together.

On March 3, 2023, Bebe Rexha posted a Tik Tok video along with a collection of photos taken with TXT's Soobin, which threw fans into a frenzy. The two artists, who are fanboys and fangirls of each other, have been showing off their sweet friendship since the end of last year when they first met during the 2022 American Music Awards. Moreover, their recent meet-up just cemented the same.

A few days before their meet-up, Bebe Rexha posted a photo of herself trying to get a facetime with Soobin upon hearing that TXT was in LA. While many fans suspected that TXT's visit to LA would be limited to the performance of Sugar Rush Ride on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Soobin and Bebe Rexha surprised fans with their sweet reunion.

‎ً @soobrangfan twitter.com/i/web/status/1… soobin gave bebe their album too oh my god this is so precious soobin gave bebe their album too oh my god this is so precious 😭 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/qwQuUKQq6c

Fans rejoice at the reunion of TXT's Soobin and Bebe Rexha after four years of online friendship

Soon after, Bebe Rexha posted a Tik Tok video of the two dancing to her song, Heart Wants What It is, in a video together captioned:

Look who it is !!!!!!!

ace @4thgenitboy SOOBIN AND BEBE REXHA TIKTOK OH GOD THEY MET??? SOOBIN AND BEBE REXHA TIKTOK OH GOD THEY MET??? https://t.co/nDPrfAr1s1

As it happened, fans went crazy over the same and couldn't hold their excitement at seeing the two together. While their first official face-to-face meeting was during the AMAs last year, their interaction with one another in a personal setting made fans swoon at the sweet and lovely bond that they share.

This was only fueled further by a series of images that Bebe Rexha shared of them on her Instagram with the caption describing Soobin as a:

"Sweet sweet angel!"

Additionally, there were many behind-the-scenes videos of Soobin and Bebe Rexha. In one of those videos, she called the latter to be sweet and handsome, to which Soobin replied with a giggle.

The video also revealed that Soobin gifted Bebe a physical copy of TXT's latest mini-album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION. As more and more content from Soobin and Bebe Rexha hit the internet, fans' excitement only overflowed.

gelatin @fluffyeonbin " when bebe called him sweet and handsome MY HEART

soobin going "hehehe" when bebe called him sweet and handsome MY HEART soobin going "hehehe 😄" when bebe called him sweet and handsome MY HEARThttps://t.co/6VW9S7dZPx

Maryam 3💙4 @txtgenleaders WAIT AFTER THIS YEARS BEBE AND SOOBIN MEET UP AMD DID A TIKTOK TOGETHER WAIT AFTER THIS YEARS BEBE AND SOOBIN MEET UP AMD DID A TIKTOK TOGETHER 😭 https://t.co/vLmrFL98c3

haze 🦋 @anythingTXT this has gotta be the most successful fan story ever.. soobin is living his bebe rexha fanboy dreams this has gotta be the most successful fan story ever.. soobin is living his bebe rexha fanboy dreams 😭 https://t.co/FhKoRioMmb

the audrey chapter | txt 4th anniversary @hywkaa FINALLY, AFTER 4 YEARS BEBE REXHA AND SOOBIN FINALLY MET???!! AND HIS SMILE TOO IM GOING TO CRYY 🥹 FINALLY, AFTER 4 YEARS BEBE REXHA AND SOOBIN FINALLY MET???!! AND HIS SMILE TOO IM GOING TO CRYY 🥹https://t.co/LMtvfpJCvD

However, the excitement didn't just come from the fans. In light of their reunion, Spotify created an entire playlist, titled "What A Moment," to celebrate the coming together of an iconic friendship. The playlist consisted of songs from both Bebe Rexha and TXT's discography.

The friendship between TXT and Bebe Rexha first began in 2019 when Soobin expressed how much he's a big fan of the latter. Bebe replied to the tweet stating how much she'd love to collaborate with the group. Their interactions slowly budded with replying to each other's tweets and occasionally combined live streams on Instagram.

Many rejoiced when Soobin and Bebe Rexha finally met at the AMAs, which went viral on the internet as well. As fans were hoping for more interactive meet-ups between the two, the artists shared the same sentiments.

However, since their friendship has been ongoing for a while, fans are also hoping for collaboration to bud out of their relationship soon.

Poll : 0 votes